RIVERINA League premiers Turvey Park and Farrer League counterparts The Rock-Yerong Creek will become the first clubs to have their player payments fully audited by AFL NSW-ACT.
AFL NSW-ACT informed all AFL Riverina clubs on Friday that salary cap audits are on their way in a bid to start policing player payments across the region.
Salary caps were introduced to both the Riverina and Farrer competitions in 2019 but up until now there has been no auditing of the figures supplied by clubs.
AFL community football regional manager - ACT and regional NSW - Steven Mahar warned that is about to change with the governing body keen to show they are 'fair dinkum' about enforcing the salary cap.
"You measure what's important. There's no point saying that we're going to do this without actually measuring it," Mahar said.
"With Wangaratta getting the (2022 Ovens and Murray) premiership taken off them it's probably just forced our hand to go we actually don't have anything.
"So it will start with just ensuring everyone puts in their paperwork because that hasn't been done to the right standard over the last couple of years. So that's step one.
"We just really want to drive the standard that if you don't get those things done then potentially points system or salary cap caps for your club get removed because you're not submitting basic paperwork.
"It's just maintaining a decent standard. Ninety per cent of clubs are all doing the right thing and it's just ensuring that we're fair dinkum about that."
MORE SPORT NEWS
All AFL Riverina clubs will be subject to an initial paper audit of their payments for the 2023 season.
Riverina and Farrer League clubs were both working to an $80,000 salary cap this year. The Riverina League figure will increase to $85,000 next year as part of the plan to make it a 'premier' competition.
Turvey Park and TRYC will get the full treatment.
"Initially it will just be a paper audit that we do on every club to see what they've put in is matching their player declarations," Mahar explained.
"It's high level so we'll check to see that X player said that they were getting $250 a game and the actuals at the end of the year indicate that they played 16 games and therefore got $4000 as a payment. That's the kind of high level one.
"If there are any red flags there to say that this player actually didn't put in a player declaration, they've now said that they're paid, where is that? We'll give the club the opportunity to put in the correct information.
"We're not going to go hard and pull people over the coals in the first instance. It will be where is this information, where are the gaps?
"Then we'll be getting one club from each competition, being the premier, that we'll be doing a full audit."
Mahar said the AFL had been operating on the goodwill of clubs for too long on this and hopes the audits will get everyone up to speed.
"Ideally you should be doing this throughout the year. You don't want to get to the stage where you're taking a premiership off anyone. That's very extreme. But it just gives us a starting point. We'll start from there," Mahar said
"If we hear different things...we'll look into those things. It will be very surface level to start with and then for our premiers we'll go a little bit deeper.
"If we can get everyone just adhering to the basic paperwork and getting all their players to sign player declarations and things like that, that's a great starting point and we'll go from there.
"If it promotes players staying at one club because they're on a good thing that's good because we want to try and maintain that player loyalty and equalisation as well, that's the number one thing behind this is to make it that every club has a chance as opposed to the one with the biggest bank."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.