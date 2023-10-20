Sex offender's death in Junee jail triggers prison protocol changes

Changes have been made at Junee jail after a sex offender died in custody following a court appearance.
The man, who can't be named, appeared in Albury Local Court on March 23 and 29 last year, and was found dead in his jail cell on April 1.
The 60-year-old faced charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10, sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 16 under authority, and aggravated sexual intercourse of a person between 10 and 14.
He had appeared in the court after being released from a correctional centre to house sex offenders in Victoria.
He had received a jail term of seven years in Victoria, before being sent back to NSW on an arrest warrant sought by Deniliquin police.
He first faced Albury court on March 23 before being sent to Junee jail.
IN OTHER NEWS
The man disclosed to NSW Corrective Services staff that he held fears for his safety due to the charges he faced.
He was placed in protective custody and housed alone at the prison, and started a two week isolation period as part of COVID-19 protocols at the time.
The 60-year-old made a second bail bid in Albury during his March 29 court appearance, and sought to live with his 94-year-old mother in Victoria.
The bail application was refused by magistrate Sally McLaughlin and the case was adjourned to June 7.
The man and other inmates were locked in for the night at 4.47pm on March 31 and each prisoner was physically checked.
Further visual inspections were made during the night at 7.07pm, 12.25am and 5am.
A morning muster was held at 7.13am on April 1, with inmates required to go to their cell doors for visual inspection and a wellbeing check.
The 60-year-old couldn't be raised.
His head couldn't be seen from the cell door as it was obscured by a shower wall.
Staff entered and found him face down on a bottom bunk covered by a green sheet, his head covered by a plastic bag.
A custody officer tried to rip the bag off and another used a knife to cut it open.
CPR was performed but he could not be revived.
The coroner found that while the man had received regular medical treatment in custody in Victoria, none of the visits were related to his mental health.
"At no time were there reports of him being at risk or attempting self-harm," coroner Erin Kennedy said.
"The only risk identified was the threat from other inmates due to the context of his offending."
The coroner said there were no warnings and the death "came as a shock to all involved", particularly given the man had lasted through a long stint in Victorian custody without showing any significant mental health issues.
Corrections no longer uses garbage bin liners in cells, they are no longer used to distribute items, and procedures have been changed to limit access and distribution of the liners.
"As a result of the attention given to this matter, and subsequent improvements, no recommendations are to be suggested in this inquest," Ms Kennedy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.