A Wagga family is paying tribute to their beloved late son, brother and nephew by registering as a charity in his honour.
At just 15 years old, cherished Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong's life was tragically cut short after he suffered a brain aneurysm while at school on October 28, 2022.
Kyan was known for his love of cars, fishing and football and was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him.
While his parents, Alysha Sheedy and Matt Armstrong, were left heartbroken Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong decided to host a fundraiser to help alleviate some of the financial pressure also rearing its ugly head.
The first Fishing For Kyan fundraising competition was held in December, with funds raised for the family and the rest donated to The Brain Foundation for brain research.
As they approach one year since Kyan's tragic passing, the family have officially registered as a charity and are gearing up to host the second Fishing For Kyan event to continue honouring his legacy and, most importantly, make memories.
"We had the fundraiser [last year] to help Matthew and Alysha with expenses that they obviously didn't expect and that kind of kickstarted it," Mr Armstrong said.
"We had around 400 people turn up to the event ranging from babies to grandparents, so it was fantastic to see that."
Mr Armstrong said after the event they had been getting asked constantly if they would be continuing on in their journey.
"In August of this year, we made the decision that we're going to become an incorporated association and seek ACNC status and we achieved that two days ago," he said.
"So, we're now officially a registered charity."
Mr Armstrong most importantly, he hopes Kyan's story is a reminder to always cherish your loved ones.
"I suppose the important message for us is, like, you always say; 'it'll never happen to us', and unfortunately, it did happen to us and it's so real now," he said.
"So when you get an opportunity to make those memories with the people that you love, take it, because you don't know if you'll get another chance."
The next Fishing for Kyan event will be held in November with all proceeds going to the Brain Foundation.
"It's going to have three age categories from zero to 12 years of age," Mr Armstrong said.
"Then teens, 13 to 17 and then 18- plus for the seniors and in those categories there'll be six prizes in each.
"Our main goals will be to direct money to the Brain Foundation.
"They do a lot of great neurological research from strokes, dementia, Alzheimer's and obviously aneurysms.
"And then the other portion will we will seek some youth communities within Wagga to show their interests that we will put a sponsorship towards running a program for the youth of Wagga as well."
Residents can contact Mr Armstrong through the Fishing For Kyan Facebook page or group.
