When you think of the medieval era you think swords, shields, armour and thrones - but there is more to the Dark Ages than meets the eye.
Wagga Christian College's year 8 students have spent the past term studying the period of European history from the collapse of Roman civilisation in the 5th century.
On Friday, their last task was to fully embrace the era, dressing up for the cause and making castles out of cake, creating an assessment around a heroic story and participating in a coat of arms among other things.
The day was a collaboration between HSIE teacher Joe Burgess and head HSIE teacher Paul Wallace.
Year 8 student Noah De Wal, 14, said it was a good way to incorporate some fun into their learning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've always been a really big fan of the medieval times - mostly because of the weapons and armour," he said.
"It's been fun.
"It's good to learn about how the world used to run because if you don't know how it used to run then you don't know how it has changed.
The medieval era, often referred to as The Middle Ages or Dark Ages, ran over a period of roughly 1000 years and ended somewhere between the 1400s and 1450s.
The era is renowned for its focus on royals, castles and commoners, weapons and shields, horses and carriages and conflicts.
Mr Wallace said the array of fun activities gave the students a sense of what life was like in medieval times.
"I suppose the idea is just to take them back to the medieval time, we are having a feast for lunch and we will have food as close to medieval food as we can and we are having them do presentations in front of a king," he said.
Mr Wallace said learning about the past is important going forward into the future.
"I think a lot of our modern society, there are things that were from that period that we still have around today," he said.
"So, a lot of the societal structures that are around today, even things like, you know, looking at human rights, a lot of those things started to get put into war back in those times.
"A lot of the things that we looked at from those times we see today, even something like, you know, the Black Death - which is very comparable to COVID-19, for example.
"Also looking at how medicines and things like that have improved as well.
"You're kind of reflecting on the past, which in turn helps us learn for the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.