I was overcome with emotion at the reaction to one of my recent letters in which I referred to pedestrian crossings in Gundagai's main street.
In a letter to The Daily Advertiser on October 16 under the heading of "Let's follow Geoff's lead," one ardent admirer even referred to me as a "visionary".
However, I am not a visionary nor am a lone "voice" for a minority when it comes to advocating for pedestrian crossings.
I was only adding my support to the 1400 of our citizens who petitioned our local council to have these safety crossings reinstalled. Yes, it's true. I, like a lot of other logically thinking people, like to support minority groups and causes if the situation warrants it.
In my letter to The Daily Advertiser, dated October 7, I did say, in reference to the forthcoming Voice referendum, "let's give it a go by voting 'no'".
And guess what ? A "No" vote was recorded nationally and in all six states.
This means about 61 per cent of the population followed my lead and voted accordingly. Therefore, will all my ardent admirers including Mr John Tonkin from Wagga, now refer to me as a great leader and compare me with the likes of Winston Churchill and/or General McArthur?
So, being the modest, unassuming person that I am, I say to all my supporters, enough of the plaudits and accolades otherwise, I will only end up getting a swollen head, and that may cloud any future judgments that I may have to make.
And my responsibility is, if I am perceived to be a visionary and a true leader, is to see that this does not happen.
Energy minister Chris Bowen deserves credit for sticking to his guns in the push for an 80 per cent clean energy target.
Settling for an unambitious target is short-sighted. The disastrous economic and social costs of global warming are already being felt worldwide.
This coupled with the increasing unreliability of our coal-fired power stations, means we need to focus on the clean energy transition now.
While upgrading the grid system is challenging, there are some positives. Capital is available for renewables investment.
The uptake of solar and battery storage by householders is also encouraging.
In the ACT, plans are already underway to provide a battery storage system and help reduce our reliance on coal and gas.
Zoe Whitton, chief executive of sustainability advisors Pollination, points out that the challenge to reach net zero will really start to hit home in the next seven years.
An unambitious target becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. We won't know until we try.
We write to your newspaper from the key not-for-profit, Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia, with some important messages for your readers.
We know that many Australians have mental health issues. Unfortunately, thousands and thousands of Australians are not getting help for those issues.
All too often, people end up in a hospital or an emergency department out of desperation because they just do not know where to go.
Our latest awareness campaign highlights the massive neglect of people in Australia who have a mental illness just has to stop. We specifically want to highlight to readers that if you know somebody having difficulties with mental health issues, the first key thing to do is accept there may well be a problem and then reach out and see your GP.
Your GP will be able to give you all kinds of practical suggestions on how to best handle complex situations.
We would also like to let readers know that we have a special not-for-profit network called Finding North. Put simply, it is a growing community on the internet that links people with mental health issues with others in a similar situation so that they can share their experiences.
To get information, just go to www.findingnorth.org.au.
It is estimated there are at least 154,000 Australians with a severe or complex mental illness.
We specifically highlight to readers, please do not suffer in silence. Ask your GP for support and help and visit Finding North. It is free for all readers to visit and can make a world of difference.
