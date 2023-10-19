The Daily Advertiser
Newell Highway closed after trucks, car collide near Wyalong, Back Creek

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:04am, first published 8:49am
A woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the Newell Highway between two trucks and a car. File picture
A woman has been flown to a Sydney hospital after a crash between two B-doubles and a car on a Riverina Highway.

