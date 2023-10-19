A woman has been flown to a Sydney hospital after a crash between two B-doubles and a car on a Riverina Highway.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway between Wyalong and Back Creek shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday following reports of a crash between two trucks and a car.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics treated a woman in her 20s for serious injuries at the scene, and she was then airlifted to Sydney's Westmead Hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the crash was between a Toyota Echo and two B-doubles that had collided, with the highway closed through the night and into Friday morning.
The driver of the Toyota - a 28-year-old woman - was freed from the vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition, police said.
The two truck drivers aged 55 and 56 were taken to Wyalong Hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Newell Highway has been closed in both directions for several hours and remains closed.
The Live Traffic NSW transport management centre is urging motorists to avoid the area and diversions are in place.
Northbound traffic coming from Wyalong are required to use Goldfields Way to Temora, then Burley Griffin Way to Wallendbeen, Olympic Highway to Cowra and the Mid Western Highway to return to the Newell Highway at Back Creek.
Southbound are required to travel via the Mid Western Highway to Cowra, then the Olympic Highway to Wallendbeen, Burley Griffin Way to Temora, then Goldfields Way to return to the Newell Highway at Wyalong.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists are being told to allow three hours of additional travel time.
