The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Streak on the line for Captains Catch's biggest test

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 19 2023 - 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captains Catch hasn't missed a placing in his last 11 starts however trainer Brett Woodhouse knows he's in for his biggest challenge yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.