Streak on the line for Captains Catch's biggest test

Captains Catch hasn't missed a placing in his last 11 starts however trainer Brett Woodhouse knows he's in for his biggest challenge yet.
The three-year-old will have his streak put to the test looking to secure a berth in the group one NSW Breeders Challenge Final.
Captains Catch was second behind Oliver Dan, who has subsequently finished fourth in the Victoria Derby, in the heat and they've drawn the same semi-final at Menangle on Saturday.
Woodhouse believes Captains Catch has his work cut out just to qualify for the final.
"It's a tough task and it's a great race," Woodhouse said.
'I'm just happy to be in it. It's a cracking field.
"I've had a few in the semis over the years and I don't think I've seen a better field.
"I think it's right up there as one of the strongest sires I've seen and one of the most even fields. There's probably not a standout horse in and every horse in there has got there on their merit.
"Normally when they are short of numbers you might think there's a couple of horses who were lucky to get in there."
Woodhouse has been thrilled with Captains Catch's form this season.
Especially after finding this level a little beyond him last season.
"He's been very consistent and is just an honest horse who has kept getting better and better as he;s been going along.
"At the start of the season we never thought he never thought in our wildest dreams he would get to a race like this.
"We're just happy that he's there.
"He hasn't drawn bad but he hasn't drawn great so he should get his chance from there."
Captains Catch was run down by Oliver Dan, who raced without cover throughout.
However Woodhouse expects he will be better suited racing without cover.
"Emma Stewart's horse was just way better than us obviously, it was four wide to the death and just kept on going, but we're a lot better horse with a sit and cover," he said.
"I'm sure he will get that on Saturday night.
"While Oliver Dan was impressive in that heat I think he has to be driven a little bit that way.
"I'm looking forward to us just getting cover and seeing if we can keep up.
"Hopefully he can get in that top five (and qualify)."
Captains Catch hasn't raced since finishing second in his heat on September 22.
He was nominated to race at Wagga a fortnight ago but it never stood up.
However with his rating approaching 70, the cut off for the $100,000 Regional Championships series next year, Woodhouse wasn't too disappointed.
"I was just trying to keep him under that 70 for the race next year and give myself a bit of breathing room," he said.
"I'm keeping my eye on that."
Captains Catch also has to contend with the other Riverina-trained three-year-old in the series.
El Camino has drawn barrier eight for Albury trainer James McPherson.
He hasn't raced since winning his heat at Bathurst.
Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting have drawn two with Most Triumphant in the second three-year-old fillies semi-final.
My Ultimate Skeeta will also have his first race for Wagga trainer Luke Mulley while Keayang Domino lines up for Young trainer Rodney Blythe.
Both have drawn one in their respective four-year-old entires and geldings semi-finals.
