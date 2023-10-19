The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Deja vu as calls to raise dam wall surface after Wyangala nixed

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 20 2023 - 8:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has again backed calls for the raising of the Burrinjuck Dam wall to assist flood mitigation. Pictures Madeline Begley, contributed
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has again backed calls for the raising of the Burrinjuck Dam wall to assist flood mitigation. Pictures Madeline Begley, contributed

Calls to raise the Burrinjuck Dam wall are ringing with a sense of deja vu following Wagga City Council's move to investigate the idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.