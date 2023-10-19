Deja vu as calls to raise dam wall surface after Wyangala nixed

Calls to raise the Burrinjuck Dam wall are ringing with a sense of deja vu following Wagga City Council's move to investigate the idea.
At the council's last meeting, councillor Richard Foley called for the dam's wall to be raised in an effort to stop flooding and provide more water for irrigators downstream.
Cr Foley tabled a motion calling for the state government to consider re-purposing funding from the recently scrapped plans to raise the Wyangala Dam wall to look at a similar project for Burrinjuck instead.
Burrinjuck Dam has a capacity of 1028 gigalitres, but with a catchment area of 12,953 square kilometres, about 33 per cent larger than the whole of the Snowy Mountains scheme.
According to Mr Foley's motion, if the dam wall was raised 20 metres the potential storage volume could increase to 3000 gigalitres.
At the height of the last drought in October 2019, the NSW Coalition government announced plans to raise the Wyangala Dam wall, but the Labor government nixed the project last month.
But while the idea of re-purposing funds from Wyangala has only been on the cards in recent weeks, calls to upgrade the dam or replace the wall entirely have been going on for years.
Former councillor Paul Funnell called for plans to replace the ageing dam in 2020.
At the time, the council backed the move and wrote to ministers in the Berejiklian government, but while the project did not come to fruition then, Mr Funnell believes the time is ripe to act.
"There's a lot more that needs to be done and with the funding cuts, now is the opportunity to do it," he said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr called for action on the issue during last year's floods and said it was important despite the dry forecast this summer.
Last December, Dr McGirr said adding about 200 gigalitres of extra air space at the dam would create a key security buffer for communities downstream along the Murrumbidgee River.
This week, he reiterated those sentiments, saying as the region experiences more dramatic extreme weather events, the dam needs to have greater air space to allow for appropriate flood mitigation.
"Air space is important because that's that's how we manage the flooding," he said.
However, Dr McGirr did not agree that more water rights be sold to irrigators if the dam wall is raised, saying that would defeat the purpose of creating more air space.
"If you simply raise it to meet irrigators needs, you haven't solved the issue of the flooding," he said.
The MP also called for a reorientation of WaterNSW priorities to make flood mitigation more important.
"At the moment their priority is dam structure safety, worker safety and providing water for downstream use," he said.
"Although flood mitigation is in their list of priorities, it's not above those other priorities."
Despite the cancellation of the Wyangala Dam wall raising just weeks ago, Dr McGirr was not sure the funds would necessarily be there for the taking.
"The issue from the state government's point of view appears to be they are pulling back from infrastructure projects more generally, because of budget difficulties, so I think we will face some challenges there," he said.
"But I do believe this is something we should pursue."
NSW Farmers Wagga branch chair Alan Brown also backed raising the dam to mitigate flooding "if the idea is practical".
"We definitely need more water storage and if Burrinjuck Dam is the best option for that, then so be it," Mr Brown said.
"One of the outcomes from the Murray Darling Basin Plan is they have taken more and more water out of production.
"So, the only way to restore a bit of production is to increase the availability of water."
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan is a partnership that shares water between all users and the environment sustainably.
The government was contacted but did not provide comment before this story was published.
