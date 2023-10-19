A Narrandera electric vehicle owner is calling for a rethink to road tax rules in the fallout from a landmark court ruling this week.
The high court on Wednesday found it was unlawful for the Victorian government to charge low emission vehicle owners a fee for each kilometre they travel because it was a duty of excise that could only be imposed by the Commonwealth.
It's understood the decision will likely scuttle plans to introduce similar road user charges on EV users in NSW.
Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers Testers founder Chris Dahlitz backed the idea of a federal fax arguing it would be "fairer and more uniform".
"It would also be unfair to have a road tax that is purely based on kilometres," Mr Dahlitz said.
Mr Dahlitz, who lives in Narrandera, said such a system would unfairly penalise rural and regional as they "tend to drive more kilometres by necessity", whether that be to school, the doctors or the shops.
"Unlike city people, we don't have the option of an electric bus, train or scooter to get where we need to be," he said.
"A more intelligent road user charge that recognises where you use your car, when you use it, how much of the network you use and your environmental footprint are the four factors that would ideally be contained in a fair road user charge moving to the future.
"Perhaps this decision will accelerate that debate."
At present about eight per cent of new vehicles purchased across Australia are electric and Mr Dahlitz said Riverina EV owners are mostly based in Wagga or Griffith, although there is a "smattering" who like himself live in smaller towns.
As Australians make the switch across to electric, Mr Dahlitz encouraged the many households who have two or more cars, to take the step he made 10 years ago and switch out one for an electric model.
"When we went on long trips ... we took the internal combustion vehicle, while we used the electric vehicle for short trips," he said.
