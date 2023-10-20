Kooringal captain Sam Gainsford believes that his side can learn a lot out of their round one loss as they prepare to face Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
The Colts were on the receiving end of a masterclass from Ethan Bartlett and aside from Gainsford failed to fire at the top of the order as they fell 46 runs shy of Wagga RSL's total.
Gainsford felt the Colts could learn a lot from their performance against the Bulldogs and believed that their efforts at training could do with some improvement.
"We've probably got to train a bit more like we play," Gainsford said.
"Which was obviously tough to learn the hard way but it is what it is and hopefully we bounce back this week against Lake Albert."
Gainsford said there wasn't a great deal to work on ahead of the clash with the Bulls and felt the Colts would right some wrongs on Saturday.
"Not really," he said.
"I don't think I'd panic just yet as it's one of those things where you warm up, see how you go and see what comes of it.
"There was a lot of negatives to take out of the game unfortunately but I'd prefer for it to happen early in the season than late.
"We will just work on them as a group and it'll be alright."
Gainsford made his Colts debut on Saturday after missing the entirety of last season after rupturing his achilles on the eve of Kooringal's campaign.
The Colts captain said it was great to finally take the field for Kooringal and he said it was an enjoyable experience.
"It was unreal," he said.
"I was pretty excited on Saturday morning when I woke up.
"I was just keen to get amongst it and play with the boys as obviously it's been a long time coming.
"It was enjoyable."
While it was a disappointing start to the season for the Colts the same cannot be said for their opponents on Saturday as the Bulls claimed an opening round win against South Wagga.
Captain-coach Rob Nicoll was really pleased with his side's opening round performance and felt it was important to start their campaign with a win.
"Yeah it was a really good way to start," Nicoll said.
"Particularly now that the T20 comp counts towards the normal competition so there is more importance on the game.
"I also didn't realise that they are four points as well so it's the same points for one days as T20 so to get a win early is pretty important as you don't want to be in a position where you are catching up games."
Although taking a lot of confidence out of their win against the Blues, Nicoll knew his side would have a tough challenge on Saturday going up against the Colts.
"I still think they are the benchmark and the favourites with who they've picked up this year," he said.
"They have got really good young players as well like Shaun Smith who is a superstar in the making.
"A lot of their good players missed out in week one so they'll be very determined in week two.
"We are just looking forward to it, it's another benchmark team and after our round one we'll see how we shape up.
"Consistency is going to be a real big thing with sides this year and we played well in week one and we need to replicate that for week two."
