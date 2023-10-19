AFTER 10 years away, Luke Olsen is back at the AFL.
Olsen has been unveiled as the new AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager, replacing Joel Robinson who finished up earlier this month.
Olsen has returned to the AFL after 10 years working for Cricket NSW where he spent the past five years as area manager.
Olsen, who will officially commence the role on November 13, is happy to be back at the AFL.
"I was looking for a new challenge," Olsen said.
"I've always had a thought that if anything did pop up back at the AFL I'd look at it because I enjoyed my time there when I was there before. The reason I left the AFL originally was to do something different and broaden my experience. I definitely feel I've done that at cricket.
"It's been 10 years so I'm just ready for something different, a different environment, a different type of work as well because this is different type of work to what I'm doing presently as well.
"I'm looking forward to jumping in and seeing how it all operates."
It won't be far to go for Olsen, considering Cricket NSW and AFL NSW-ACT share the same office in Blake Street in Wagga.
He is no stranger to the AFL, having left there 10 years ago when he was an umpire development coordinator after previously also performing club and game development roles.
Olsen also performed the part-time Riverina and Farrer competition secretary role for 12 months about 16 years ago and is perhaps better known across AFL Riverina as a long-time umpire, officiating in more than 200 games.
Olsen returns to the AFL with a great respect for the game and the match-day environment on offer across the Riverina. He wants to help grow the game and help make volunteers' jobs as easy as possible.
"I'm looking forward to working with the people because I really enjoyed going to the footy, as an umpire," he said.
"I really enjoyed going to the footy, it's a real community and it is the difference between cricket and footy, is that cricket is a very insular game in that you go and play at a venue and then you may after the game come back to the local sponsor pub or whatever, where as footy is a whole day thing and people are there all day. They are coming and going but it's one venue, that's where you go for the day and I did enjoy that when I was umpiring.
"It was good fun, to go and chat to people before the game and have a beer afterwards and in most instances that was what happened.
"I didn't come across an environment that was not inclusive to the people that were there. And that's what I'm probably most looking forward to, building on that, obviously bringing in more people is an important role of the AFL but I think in my role, it will just be more making sure that the environment is really fun and inclusive and we build numbers by being an attractive sport for people to play."
Olsen believes he code is well-placed at the minute.
"I don't think that there is any threat to local footy. I don't think there is a threat at all," he said.
"I think it's really strong, people are attracted to that community feel, particularly further away from the larger centres. That's what they base their days and their weeks off, getting to the footy on a Saturday.
"There is definitely no threat there, it's just making sure that you keep ahead of the game and obviously a difference between summer sports and winter sports is that there are more footy codes down here, so you are competing for similar people to be involved in the game, that's where the environment is really important, making sure that people are supported and refreshed and making sure that they've got the resources that they need to do what they need to do as easy as possible.
"If anything I've learnt working within sport is that your volunteers are your most critical part of the whole puzzle. They're the ones that actually keep the game going at grass roots level and they just need to be able to spend their time efficiently and effectively and that's where our role comes in, we need to make sure that they've given the resources they need to do things quickly and to do things easily so that they can then focus on just making sure things happen right on game day."
Olsen also respects the important role that netball plays in AFL Riverina competitions.
"I think it's a critical part of local footy," he said.
"I see that obviously with a wife (Jade) that plays and umpires netball and two daughters that play as well. That, to me, allows a lot of families to actual continue to be involved in footy because of the netball component.
"It means it is a complete family experience and it means that instead of dad saying I've got to go to the footy all day, the family is going to the footy and I think that's a competitive advantage that Aussie rules has over some other sports."
After 10 years with Cricket NSW, Olsen admitted it wasn't an easy decision to leave.
"I loved it. I said in the interview process, I've got two passions. I've got a summer passion, which is cricket, and a winter passion, which is Aussie rules," he said.
"I think when you're working in sport, you never wake up not wanting to go to work because there is always that talking about sport, talking about the game you're working for, you never not like it. Every job has its challenges, every job has that time where you've got to push through and get stuff done.
"I definitely appreciate them, a, having me for 10 years, and the ability to get that experience as well.
"I've had a massive area to cover. I look after staff in Dubbo, Orange, we've got 50 or 60 associations we look after across the area. Definitely that has broadened my experience from a sport administration perspective and now I feel as though with this, although the workload will be different, being able to focus on a smaller geographical area I'm looking forward to."
AFL community football regional manager - ACT and regional NSW - Steven Mahar is happy to have Olsen back at the AFL.
"Luke has gained a lot of experience in junior development, competition management and facility development in (his Cricket NSW) role and will be a great asset to the AFL in his new role," Mahar said.
"Luke is a strong leader who has a passion for the AFL and the broader AFL Riverina community.
"We can't wait for Luke to hit the ground running to set up the AFL Riverina competitions for a successful 2024."
