In my letter to The Daily Advertiser, dated October 7, I did say, in reference to the forthcoming Voice referendum, "let's give it a go by voting 'no'". And guess what ? A "No" vote was recorded nationally and in all six states. This means about 61 per cent of the population followed my lead and voted accordingly. Therefore, will all my ardent admirers including Mr John Tonkin from Wagga, now refer to me as a great leader and compare me with the likes of Winston Churchill and/or General McArthur?