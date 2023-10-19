It's so distressing and disturbing that we hear so much news about teenage criminals getting up to all sorts of extremely dangerous and serious crimes and I feel sorry for the victims of these crimes - they're the ones who are suffering because of this and it's about high time something needs to be done about this.
Over the weekend a supermarket in South Australia was destroyed by two teenagers mucking about with firelighters and now look at what they've done.
They've destroyed a business where people go to buy their essentials, but not only that the staff who were working there will now have to either transfer to other stores in the area or elsewhere to earn their income or find other employment - it is extremely cruel and unforgivable what these teenagers have done, as well as putting many people's lives in extreme danger.
When teenage criminals commit these serious crimes they should be named and shamed the same as an adult would be if they commit serious crimes.
My question is this: Do we have to go back to the days when public lashings were given to criminals who had committed serious crime or even petty crimes?
Well perhaps we should, and I hope when these teenage criminals face court they get the book thrown at them and also face a lengthy stint behind bars.
This soft parenting that's used these days just doesn't cut the mustard.
It's time to harden up and bring children and teenagers back into line, otherwise things are just going to get worse and not better for us all.
Now that the referendum is done and dusted, with the "No" vote getting overwhelming support, this Labor government needs to get off there collective backsides.
First have a good look at the cost of living then energy prices and now petrol going up.
Then one of the main things - housing affordability and the price of rent and the homeless. These are only three things this government promised before the election.
Every day all you hear about is closing the gap. Isn't that Linda Burney's job being Indigenous Affairs Minister going out and to these camps and towns and sit down with the elders and find out what the problems are.
I was overcome with emotion at the reaction to one of my recent letters in which I referred to pedestrian crossings in Gundagai's main street. In a letter to The Daily Advertiser on October 16 under the heading of "Let's follow Geoff's lead," one ardent admirer even referred to me as a "visionary".
However, I am not a visionary nor am a lone "voice" for a minority when it comes to advocating for pedestrian crossings. I was only adding my support to the 1400 of our citizens who petitioned our local council to have these safety crossings reinstalled. Yes, it's true. I, like a lot of other logically thinking people, like to support minority groups and causes if the situation warrants it.
In my letter to The Daily Advertiser, dated October 7, I did say, in reference to the forthcoming Voice referendum, "let's give it a go by voting 'no'". And guess what ? A "No" vote was recorded nationally and in all six states. This means about 61 per cent of the population followed my lead and voted accordingly. Therefore, will all my ardent admirers including Mr John Tonkin from Wagga, now refer to me as a great leader and compare me with the likes of Winston Churchill and/or General McArthur?
So, being the modest, unassuming person that I am, I say to all my supporters, enough of the plaudits and accolades otherwise, I will only end up getting a swollen head, and that may cloud any future judgments that I may have to make. And my responsibility is, if I am perceived to be a visionary and a true leader, is to see that this does not happen.
