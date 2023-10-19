The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: High time something's done to curb teen crime

By Letters
October 20 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's so distressing and disturbing that we hear so much news about teenage criminals getting up to all sorts of extremely dangerous and serious crimes and I feel sorry for the victims of these crimes - they're the ones who are suffering because of this and it's about high time something needs to be done about this.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.