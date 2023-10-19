The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is confident his side will bounce back strongly this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 19 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is backing his side to bounce back strongly this weekend against St Michaels. Picture by Ash Smith
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is backing his side to bounce back strongly this weekend against St Michaels. Picture by Ash Smith

South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is confident his side will bounce back strongly this weekend against St Michaels as they try and avoid a 0-2 start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.