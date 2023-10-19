South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is confident his side will bounce back strongly this weekend against St Michaels as they try and avoid a 0-2 start to the season.
The Blues were competitive in their opening round loss to Lake Albert and Robinson believed he could take some positives out of the performance.
"I think we played alright," Robinson said.
"I thought it was a pretty good game of cricket but we probably just didn't quite execute with the ball.
"I thought we fielded really well and then we probably had the raw end of the conditions batting second and being the fourth team batting on that wicket and by that time of the day it was pretty tough going."
The Saints also went down in a tight clash against Wagga City in round one and Robinson thought that there wouldn't be much separating the two sides on Saturday.
"They have a couple of additions with Beck (Frostick) and the other import," he said.
"Then they've got (Brendan) Gale and (Dave) Garness back so they are definitely going to be better than where they've been the last couple of years.
"Nothing really changes from our end and we are not back to the drawing board just yet.
"Our training's have been very strange as we've been getting over 60 to every training run.
"It's unheard of territory at South Wagga and it hasn't been like that for a long time.
"There's a really good vibe around the club and I think we've just got to put a whole game together."
The Blues had a couple of new faces play on the weekend in the loss against the Bulls and Robinson was pleased by what he saw from the trio.
"Rahul (Wakankar) hasn't played cricket for a fair while and he's down here doing a RAAF course," he said.
"I think he'll settle in as the season moves on and young Linc (Lauder) didn't really get an opportunity with the bat but he fielded really well.
"Then Mac (Webster) bowled really well and he looked really good at the crease."
The Blues will be without Webster this weekend with Seb Graf confirmed to come into the side to face the Saints.
Robinson was looking forward to welcoming Graf back for the clash and believed that his addition could be a pivotal one.
"I think that's actually one thing that we probably lacked on the weekend was an extra spinner," he said.
"Lake Albert had three spinners so I think Seb will add a fair bit.
"He's been training well throughout the pre-season so I think Sebby in as a left arm offy just adds a little bit to the team and it will be good to have him back."
