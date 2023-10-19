Brooklyn Bridge set to showdown in West Wyalong feature

Brooklyn Bridge will have plenty of local support as he chases success in the West Wyalong Pacers Cup.
The Regional Championships winner will tackle the $14,790 feature on Friday.
Brooklyn Bridge returned to the track with a second at Riverina Paceway.
He was just run down by Boom, who sat right on his back.
However reinsman Blake Jones wasn't disappointed with the effort.
"We were happy with him," Jones said.
"We knew he needed the run and would have preferred to wait an extra week but there was no race he was eligible for the week after.
"We were probably a week earlier than what we would have liked to be and it probably showed in the last 50 metres when he just died on his run a bit.
"Other than that we were happy enough."
After his success in the Regional Championships, winning the $100,000 Riverina regional final before finishing third in the state final at Menangle, Brooklyn Bridge was sent to the paddock with an eye on the four-year-old NSW Breeders Challenge.
The qualifiers for the $50,000 final are at Menangle on Saturday but the stable elected to go in a different direction.
Especially with owner Ray Moore now a chance of winning his hometown feature.
"We were probably 50-50,"
"Ray being from West Wyalong would have liked to see him go around in his hometown cup and that's why we leant that way.
"We weren't 100 per cent sure if Leap To Fame would go to the Breeders Challenge, and he didn't, but there's still plenty of nice horses there as well."
Despite looking to avoid some strong company, Brooklyn Bridge has still struck a quality field.
With MIA Breeders Plate winner Blazing Home, who has won nine of his 10 starts, drawn six Jones expects he will take plenty of chasing down with Brooklyn Bridge left to contend with a back row draw.
"From the draw Blazing Home looks like he's going to be hard to beat," Jones said.
"He's going to lob in front of us somewhere you'd imagine and with his high speed will probably be hard to get past him but we'll just hope for a bit of luck and you never know what happens in these sorts of races.
"I'd say he will be pretty hard to beat."
Jones looks to have a strong hand across the eight-race card including Glenledi Elvis, who was a big winner of his heat at West Wyalong last week.
He has also come up with barrier one in the $14,790 SJC Contracting Final however the starting point is one query Jones has on the new stable acquisition who is chasing a hat-trick of wins from his first three starts either side of the Tasman.
"He went pretty good but he's still pretty green and pretty dumb," Jones said.
"He didn't want to run away from them at all and I sort of had to chase him up a bit to get him to go up the straight.
"He should improve a little bit off that run again and the only little query is if he can hold up from the one.
"I think he should, we got out pretty good the other day without bustling him too much and we're probably going to have to shake him up a bit more to try to lead from one but we're really happy with him."
Jones and new wife Ellen also have Alta William looking to back up success at West Wyalong last week.
After a couple of seconds, including in a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge Blue, Jones was pleased to see the two-year-old break through last time out.
"He was really good and we were really happy for him to break through," he said.
"He qualified for the Blue but got crook after that, we tried getting him through it for the final but just wasn't right come final day so we had to scratch and gave him a little bit of a freshen up.
"It was good to tick off and get the bonus for Garry (Heath) and it felt like he was still travelling really good on the line."
