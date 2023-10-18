Wagga RSL will welcome back captain-coach Sam Perry for their round two clash against Wagga City at McPherson Oval.
Perry will make his way back into the side for the clash against the Cats while new recruit Tim Jenkins will miss the contest against his former side.
The Bulldogs currently sit on top of the Wagga Cricket ladder after a dominant opening round win against Kooringal.
Rod Guy (3-15) was one of the standout performers from that contest and said that it was a positive way to start the competition.
"It's always a good way to start," Guy said.
"That way you are not chasing the pack as such but it's very early on and there's a long way to go.
"But it's always good and it gets the group up and about, we've got good numbers at training and it gives the boys something to cheer about on Saturday night."
The Cats also got their season underway with a win and Guy believed the two sides should have an entertaining duel on Saturday.
"It's another good challenge," he said.
"They've probably had the wood on us the last few years but we might've knocked them off once or twice.
"There's probably personnel changes in both groups so it'd be good to hopefully get to 2-0 but we will just have to play it by year I suppose and go from there."
Ethan Bartlett blasted his way to 87 off 43 deliveries against the Colts last weekend and Guy believed that he would be facing the Cats this weekend.
"I am of the belief that he will play this weekend," he said.
"I think at this point he's pencilled in to play the five T20's but that will possibly change.
"We would hope that we might be able to convince him to do more than that, but at this point we are quite happy for him to play the five T20's and see where we sit after that."
The Bulldogs had a couple of unfamiliar names stand up in the contest against the Colts and Guy believed that they showed some positive signs.
"Young keeper Tom Lavender from Newcastle we probably threw him in the deep end a little bit and sent him out to bat against Hamish Starr who is probably the premier quick of the comp," he said.
"We think he can do a role for us moving forward, he was quite tidy with the gloves and didn't miss anything.
"Moving forward we are quite bullish about what he can provide for us throughout the year.
"Then the young kids stepped up again and did their role when it was required whether it was with the ball or in the field.
"Obviously batting wasn't needed too much with the (Ethan) Bartlett and Sam Smith show but I'm sure as the season goes on they'll be needed at some point."
It was a very close opening round of the season and Guy agreed that the current competition would be a lot tighter than the past couple of years.
"I think it will be," he said.
"I think the spread between top to bottom will be a lot smaller than it has been.
"Some of the clubs that probably struggled last year I think can quite easily fit in the top four and you might find some of the top four sliding out.
"It's one of those comps where when you get your wins hopefully you can get on a role and get two or three together as that might make a big difference at the back end."
