Court hears Scott Lindrea was on phone at time of collision that killed Vince Gooden

Updated October 19 2023 - 9:05am, first published 8:30am
A B-double truck driver was on the second of two back-to-back phone calls at the moment his rig slammed into another truck, killing Vince James Gooden.

