The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Bec Gray names NSW feral pig co-ordinator in state battle, 9000 hogs face cull in Riverina

By Samantha Lock
October 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 10,000 feral pigs will be culled in the Riverina as the state's freshly-appointed pig tsar will be tasked with cutting numbers of the porcine pests in three hotspots being ravaged by the feral animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.