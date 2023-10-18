The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

'Dark day' as Murray-Darling Basin plan changes pass lower house

By Andrew Brown, Jamieson Murphy and Andrew Pearson
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The passage of controversial Murray-Darling Basin Plan changes through the House of Representatives has been labelled a "dark day for irrigation communities".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.