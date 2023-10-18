Turvey Park Red are looking to bounce back quickly as they step into the unknown.
Last year's Wagga Softball premiers suffered a loss to start their title defence.
They were beaten 6-3 by South Wagga Warriors in a grand final rematch to kick start the season on Saturday.
They are looking to respond when they face competition newcomers Albury Comets in a double header at French Fields on Saturday.
After winning the last five grand finals in Albury-Wodonga's competition, the Comets marked their move to the Wagga competition with a mercy-rule win over Turvey Park Blue last week.
There was plenty of hitting in the clash, with the 22-7 the scoreline when play was stopped.
However Turvey Park Red coach Jock Currie isn't sure what to expect after an under strength Turvey Park Blue made the trip down to the border.
"I think the fact they won so convincingly was due to not having a pitcher who could contain their batters," Currie said.
"They got a pretty big score.
"I'm looking forward to playing the Comets just to see how good they are."
READ MORE
South Wagga Warriors got the jump on Turvey Park Red, scoring twice in their first innings on Saturday.
From that point there wasn't a great deal between the two teams.
Despite falling short, Currie thought there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.
"I was pretty happy as we just assembled for the first time this season half an hour before the game," Currie said.
"We had six of last year's nine who won the grand final, so we had to find three more and two of those were direct from the juniors."
Sage Richards made her top grade debut and impressed with her efforts at third base.
She was joined by fellow teenager Scarlett Wadley in the side while Wadley's mother Jane was also convinced to play.
Turvey Park Red will take on Albury Comets in the second game of the double header, which is set to start at 4.30pm.
South Wagga Warriors will be looking to make it two from two when they play Turvey Park Blue at 3.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.