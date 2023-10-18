SOCCEROOS coach Graham Arnold will be the special guest at a Wagga function next week.
Fresh from Australia's 2-0 win over New Zealand in England on Wednesday, Arnold will be the headline act at A Night of Football.
The Wagga and District Football Trust have put together A Night of Football, that will be held at The Range Function Centre on Thursday week, October 26.
Arnold will be the guest speaker, alongside Riverina's own former Matildas Sally Shipard and Joey Peters.
Shipard, who grew up in Wagga, and Leeton's Peters, will talk about their own footballing journeys as well as discuss the recent success of the Matildas.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Arnold has been coach of the Socceroos since 2018 and led Australia to the finals stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Tickets are $100 and include a two-course dinner. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $900. The function starts at 6.30pm.
Ticket sales close this Friday and can be purchased from www.anightoffootball.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.