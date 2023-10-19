Plenty of things are legal, but could be safer | Fuel for Thought

Ask yourself why they would increase risk.



Driving at any time with no lights



Waiting to turn right with your car or front wheels angled right



Braking before you signal a turn

Waiting for traffic, then changing your mind and going



Driving for a period in another car's blind spot



Gaining on a car in front as it approaches a roundabout, lights, give way or stop sign



Driving straight ahead through a two-lane roundabout beside or overtaking another car



Doing a quick right turn in a roundabout after a brief signal

Entering a busy highway or main road at an intersection and accelerating gently



Entering a busy highway from a merging lane at a slower speed than the traffic



Using the left lane in a dual lane street full of parked cars with the other lane safely available



Always using the speed limit as your default speed



Using the left lane as you pass a vehicle stopped by the roadside, with the adjoining lane safely available



Following 3 seconds behind another car at 100kmh or more



Braking in a busy traffic lane before taking an exit lane



Passing a hidden entry lane using the left lane when the adjoining lane is safely available



Remaining in the left lane with merging traffic when there's a safely available adjoining lane



Being first away at a green light without first checking the cross street

Driving at more than walking pace in a crowded car park



Passing a cyclist with only the required 1.5m gap when the road ahead is clear



Veering left before turning right, and vice-versa (very common)



Doing 40kmh in a school zone with children everywhere

