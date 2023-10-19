Plenty of things are legal, but could be safer | Fuel for Thought

Competent driving is a thinking process. Here is some fuel for thought.
Last month, I suggested that safety messaging from the authorities could be improved.
Here is a list of common higher risk but legal actions.
There are many more if you think about it.
The point is it's possible to do these things and never be penalised or have a crash.
It's possible to be unaware these sometimes apparently reasonable actions increase risk, or ignore a chance to reduce it. Some have caused fatalities.
The underlying thought is if risk of collision can be easily and safely reduced, even by a small amount, it should be.
With elementary mistakes causing major crashes, it would be useful to see published messages about reducing risk beyond the rules, without using shock or threats.
Obey rules for all the obvious reasons.
Also be better by understanding actions that legally increase risk and mitigate them.
