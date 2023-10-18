Warbirds will take to the skies as a town in the region's north hosts a creative new lakeside family fun day this weekend.
On Saturday, Temora Aviation Museum will hold its A Day at the Lake event at the town's Lake Centenary, with a range of local food vendors, musical talent and activities for young and old to enjoy.
But unlike a regular family fun day, this one will be interspersed with mini airshows and aviation museum deputy chief executive Peter Harper said it's quite different from events they have held in the past.
"It's a whole new ball game for us," Mr Harper said.
He said the family-friendly event would comprise a music concert, "great food" and is also "fully licensed" with beer and wines available.
Food and drink vendors include Borambala Wines, Coolamon Cheese Factory, Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory and Tuckerbox and Co.
Mr Harper is expecting thousands to show up and enjoy the "wonderful setting".
He said it should be a "pretty relaxed" day with some "great music" and "good vibes".
"The airshow component is almost secondary to what the day is all about [this time]," he said.
The day will feature music performances and airshow acts, with an impressive fleet of planes set to soar over festivalgoers.
The local air acts will include two flying Spitfires, the Canberra Bomber and the beloved Hudson Bomber, while visiting acts will see two Mustangs, a Kittyhawk and five WWII V12 Fighters take to the skies.
Meanwhile, the musical acts will feature Melbourne-based Baker Boys Band, along with Riverina act Three Pistols Midnight and Mitch Hertz.
For the children, there will be a free dedicated "Kids Zone" filled with jumping castles and games.
The Air Force will also bring along its VR Simulators allowing people to step into the shoes of pilots and experience the thrill of flying through the metaverse.
A free shuttle bus service will also operate throughout the event running in a loop from Paleface Park in the town centre to the aviation museum and the lake.
The event will run from 11am to 9pm.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to the Temora Aviation Museum website.
