Thousands of festival-goers will descend on the Wagga Botanical Gardens as the city's famous Fusion Botanical festival stages a return to the popular venue this weekend.
This year's major muticultural event is set to be bigger and better than last year and will see the return of a range of performances from across various cultures in the community.
The event will also see local food vendors will also stage a return as they once again bring delicacies from across the world.
IN OTHER NEWS
The free family-oriented festival will include a range of attractions for younger members of the community including jumping castles, an eye-catching puppet show, model train rides and access to the Wagga Zoo.
Wagga Multicultural Council CEO Belinda Crain has been coordinating the festival with the Wagga City Council and believes Fusion is one of the city's most friendly events.
"I go to many events and activities in Wagga and I always find Fusion to be one of the most inclusive," Ms Crain said.
The event will feature a number local performances from a cross-section of the local community, including two new items.
"We will have the Burundi Ladies group doing two traditional dances and a group of young Yazidi women performing a cultural dance, [both] for the first time," Ms Crain said.
The Multicultural Council will have four staff working as connectors at Fusion - four people speaking several languages whose role it is to help those from other cultures feel more welcome and accepted.
Yazidi woman Shelin Khodedah, 26, will take on this role for the first time this year, making use of her skills in Kurdish-Kurmanji and Arabic, and is looking forward to it.
"[I will be asking] people from my community in my own language what they like about Wagga and what they want it to look like in the future," Ms Khodedah said.
Among the many colourful acts at the festival, Hobart-based Terrapin Puppet Theatre will stage a return after its bin chicken Tip Duck paid Wagga a visit last year.
But this year their act will feature a three-metre high compost-themed puppet known as Heap.
The theatre's Laura Jones said audiences will notice Heap is not exactly a successful compost heap.
"There's a lot of stuff in there that maybe shouldn't be there. Sometimes she will cough up a bit of plastic or something," Ms Jones said.
"So there is a bit of a message about effective composting, but mostly it's quite a fun [performance]."
Heap will make three keynote appearances at the festival, with the first at 4.30pm, followed by one at 5.30pm and the final one at 6.30pm.
Meanwhile, popular Wagga restaurant owner Jinpa Gyatso, otherwise known as 'Momo Man', will return with his food stall with tasty Tibetan treats.
Moving to Wagga in 2019, Mr Gyatso held food stalls in markets across town, including past Fusion events before opening his restaurant, Tasty Tibetan Treats, just short of two years ago.
"I'm bringing my famous momos and Tibetan style spring rolls," he said.
Mr Gyasto explained that momos, which are similar to dumplings, are a traditional Tibetan food and can be filled with an array of ingredients including yak meat.
He said Fusion was a great event that brings the cultures together.
"It's an opportunity to learn from other cultures while others can share in ours," Mr Gyatso said.
Fusion Botanical will run from 4pm to 9.30pm on Saturday at the gardens on Macleay Street.
