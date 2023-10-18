The Daily Advertiser
Cultures combine in final countdown for Fusion Botanical festival

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 2:23pm
Wagga Multicultural Council's Shelan Khodedah with CEO Belinda Crain are looking forward to the Fusion Botanical festival in the Botanic Gardens this Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Multicultural Council's Shelan Khodedah with CEO Belinda Crain are looking forward to the Fusion Botanical festival in the Botanic Gardens this Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Thousands of festival-goers will descend on the Wagga Botanical Gardens as the city's famous Fusion Botanical festival stages a return to the popular venue this weekend.

