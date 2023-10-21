BED 6 | BATH 4 | CAR 5
Nestled within the tranquil embrace of nature, this residence is the pinnacle of refined living.
Spanning a single level on a 6118m2 land parcel, this home unveils an exceptional floor plan which caters to families of diverse stages and desires.
The family and dining spaces exude a welcoming ambiance, adorned with a soothing palette of warm, neutral hues.
These areas seamlessly extend to the inviting outdoor alfresco, facilitating an effortless flow of indoor and outdoor living.
Included is a meticulously designed granny flat, currently generating income.
Four-metre high ceilings and Tasmanian hardwood oak flooring flow throughout, marrying style with comfort seamlessly.
The kitchen offers an ample butlers pantry, Silestone countertops, integrated dishwasher, and servery windows directly connecting to the alfresco area.
The home contains three distinct living areas: a separate lounge room, open dining space, and an expansive open-plan living area.
There are five spacious bedrooms, all carpeted, equipped with ceiling fans, and plantation shutters.
Further features include a wine cellar, a 20-panel solar system, a pristine in-ground pool with a pergola, a small orchard, a fire-pit area, and a covered outdoor entertainment space with downlights and ceiling fans.
