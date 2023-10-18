Wagga twitchers have hit the bush as the Aussie Bird Count hits the midway mark and are encouraging others to follow suit.
The national count, which began on October 16, runs through until Sunday and birdwatchers say there are many species to look out for in the Wagga area.
Members of the public are being encouraged to spend just 20 minutes counting the birds they see in their favourite outdoor location.
For those taking part, the results can be submitted using the official Aussie Bird Count app or a web form, which also has a built-in "bird finder" tool to help identify birds.
Doing her bit for the count at Wagga's Marrambidya Wetlands on Tuesday, Lake Albert birdwatcher Janet Hume said it was a great place for a variety of birds.
"The wetlands are a lovely spot because you get a [bit of diversity] mixture of woodland and wetland [birds]," Ms Hume said.
For those who have never taken part in the bird count before, Ms Hume said the key to bird watching is actually listening.
"You have to listen and really watch for movement," she said.
She said wetland birds are easy as you can "see them, whereas you have to hear the woodland birds and see them long enough to work out who they are".
Ms Hume said newcomers and even experienced birdwatchers who see a bird they can't identify will be assisted by the bird finder tool, which can work with various bird features including size and colour.
"It gives you options, which is really good for people starting out," she said.
Ms Hume said she was recently with friends at a farm out past Ladysmith when they spotted a bird none of them could recognise.
"It was a tiny little robin-sized bird with a little bit of rusty colour on the tip of its tail," she said.
When they found its nest they worked out it was a female Mistletoe bird, which we do see here, but not very often.
Wagga Landcare vice president Steve Moore said the birds in an area are a good reflection of the health of the local environment.
While at the wetlands this week, Mr Moore had a surprise visit from a migratory kingfisher.
"The kingfisher is only here during the warmer [months] of the year," he said.
Mr Moore said while people "hardly ever see them", they can follow their call to know where to look.
Wagga City Council will is holding a series of bird count gatherings across town this week, including at the Botanic Gardens music bowl at 4pm on Thursday, followed by one at Lake Albert's Apex Park at 10am on Friday.
For more information visit the Wagga City Council Facebook page or the Aussie Bird Count webpage.
