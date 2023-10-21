BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Immerse yourself in the quintessential Wagga lifestyle with this splendid Victorian cottage nestled in the heart of the city.
Selling agent Lazetta Gaffney said this charming property not only exudes sophistication but also boasts a large pool and an inviting entertainment area, perfect for hosting memorable gatherings with friends and family.
"Enjoy the best of both worlds - a tranquil retreat within the city's vibrant heart," she said.
"All of the hard work has been done for you, so you literally just have to pick up your furniture and move right in."
Having been on the market for a few months now, the campaign to sell is ramping up now before the Christmas season.
While lots of families are expressing interest, Lazetta said folks from the country were also looking at this home for a convenient and centrally-located base.
After about six years, the current owner is selling to take on another project.
Upon entering, this home instantly captivates with its harmonious blend of traditional charm and contemporary accents.
Its versatile floorplan encompasses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two separate living areas, making the most of available space.
The recently renovated, spacious kitchen is equipped with ample cupboard space and modern stainless-steel appliances, including a brand-new dishwasher.
An inviting in-ground saltwater pool and low-maintenance entertaining area await, while an electronic gate ensures extra security and leads to a double carport at the rear of the home.
Original floorboards grace the front of the house, complemented by ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, gas log fireplaces, and elegant plantation shutters enhance the overall appeal of this exceptional property.
Situated in Central Wagga Wagga, this home offers an exceptional location with a wealth of conveniences within a short walking distance.
For those who enjoy dining out or savouring a good cup of coffee, there are numerous restaurants and cafes in the vicinity.
Families will appreciate the accessibility of South Wagga Public School within a short walk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.