Recently the NSW government decreed that hotels must remove all exterior signage that indicated that gambling was held on the premises.
The changes were made. However, the external signs all show that the hotel is open until 3am.
This raises the question "why would a hotel be open until 3am each night?"
I am sure that there would not be enough drinkers at that late hour to keep the hotel open - it is obvious it is an indication that gambling is available.
A small loophole that allows the hotels to indicate they are open for gambling.
There's an episode of 'Seinfeld' where Kramer, upbraided for some typically gauche comment, vows that he will not, from now, say another word - ever.
Naturally he keeps on blurting out nonsense regularly and each time, reminded of his vow he says, "Okay, from... - Now!" The episode's last line is him saying this for the umpteenth time.
It is with this in mind that I hopefully await the "week of silence" promised by Yes-campaigners "following the referendum defeat" ("Elder speaks of heartache after sizeable Voice defeat", October 17).
"Why not a month?" was my first churlish thought but I considered Kramer and eventually felt that even an hour would be blissful enough.
Our revered PM has undertaken to also respect the week of silence by not mentioning the... er... whatever it was, during that period. Things will be easier for Mr Albanese than for most mourners given that he hasn't really said anything about the Voice for 18 months anyway.
I thought that I voted No because I did not want to see a hole inserted into our constitution into which an unknown 'Advisory' chamber with unknown scope and unknown political clout might, at some future date, be inserted.
I didn't know that I was voting to make Wiradjuri Elder Hewitt Whyman "no longer black" or to "erase 65,000 years of history" or make "First Nations people... fade away and be consumed." Nope, I thought I was voting on something in the real world - my bad!
It was nice, though, for your article to offer Elder Whyman a last chance to castigate No-voters before, presumably, signing off with, "Okay, from... - Now!"
I would like to endorse the comments by Dean Richie in today's Telegraph (October 16) regarding rugby league players not singing the national anthem, and the repulsive sport of cage fighting.
It is moving to see players from other nations shedding tears as they sing their national anthem while a few of the Australian players remain silent.
This is our national team and if players are not prepared to sing our anthem, replace them. If they take the time to look around the world, especially in the Middle East, then they should realise that they are living in a great country. Even if they are poor singers all players should sing with gusto.
I cannot understand how cage fighting is allowed. It reminds me of the Christians being thrown to the lions.
There is clear evidence of brain damage from concussion in rugby league players so the damage to contestants in cage fighting must be horrific. It is a sad reflection on our society that these bouts take place in front of full houses.
Again, with the referendum, we see how out of touch Canberrans are with the rest of the nation. The bureaucratic elite do not understand what happens outside their 'bubble'.
This week, as the dust settles on the failed referendum, attention will move to other government priorities, including the disastrous amendments to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
These amendments, like the referendum, show how little the Canberra and capital city elites understand about life outside their world.
Already, the Basin Plan has cost thousands of jobs, but this will pale into insignificance if Water Minister Plibersek's bill is passed. Many more Australians (not those in Canberra or inner cities) will have their livelihoods destroyed in what these elites consider is 'the greater good'.
In reality, it will reduce food and fibre production, therefore increasing the cost at the supermarket.
Instead of clean, green Australian food we will import more without knowing the conditions under which it has been grown.
We will continue to damage the iconic Murray River, which the Basin Plan is supposed to protect, because for the Canberra and city-based elites it is 'out of sight out of mind'. They don't see the damage, they only see their virtue signalling environmental ideologies.
We will also continue increasing flood risk, with a future of more damage like we saw last year, as more water is stored in upstream dams, thus reducing flood mitigation efforts.
Tragically, this is all so unnecessary. There are sensible, viable options developed by the communities who live and breathe the Basin and its riverine environments; those who, more than anyone, want it protected.
But our Canberrans and city-elites know better. They'll tell us how it should be done. And if they get their way, which is going to happen unless cross-bench senators are able to stop it, our nation will be the poorer for it.
Expensive, heavily-polluting fossil fuels are the prime reason for ever rising power bills in Australia.
Wholesale gas prices per gigajoule have quadrupled from approximately $6 in 2021 to about $25 per gigajoule.
Coal prices have risen from approximately $75 per tonne in 2021 to more than over $370 per tonne.
It is absolute madness that our energy pricing system continues to rely on fossil fuels based and sold as international commodities.
Converting to renewable energy can and will reduce our power bills to a totally acceptable level but only if our federal government has the courage to take the bull by the horns and place its fully possible support behind financing renewable energy. Such level of support is not evident now.
It should not be forgotten that nature does not charge a cent for supplying bountiful solar and wind power.
