Lessons from history should guide action over Israel-Hamas conflict

On October 12 we remembered the Bali bombings - the 21st anniversary. The grief, the injuries and death, and for what?
The attack killed 202 including 88 Australians, with 209 injured. The perpetrators were Jemaah Islamiyah and Al-Qaeda, but it could have been Hamas, Hezbollah or the Nazis for that matter - death and destruction are their ideological tools.
What we have seen happening in Israel is distressing enough, but to see people parading in Australian cities in support of a barbarous group like Hamas is galling.
In this latest attack on Israel, Hamas has brutally killed women and children, even beheading babies. So how can demonstrators shout vile anti-Jewish chants such as "Gas the Jews" without being arrested? Isn't that racial vilification, or worse?
The imam of Lakemba mosque, Sheikh Yahya Safi, said it was an "egregious denial of justice" to say Israel had a right to defend itself. Australia, too, has a problem!
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for the deportation of temporary visa holders who attend pro-Palestine rallies. And why not? He is echoing what I suspect the majority of Australians are saying.
The Home Affairs Department even offers assistance to those who voluntarily want to return home. Quite clearly, marching to support Hamas is evidence that you did not come to Australia to leave old battles behind.
There's another aspect, of course. At almost any protest rally these days, you will note the banners of the Socialist Alliance, which claims its policies are socialism, Marxism, and anti-capitalism.
The alliance is the nearest thing Australia has to a communist party. Add it to some migrants who have not accepted Australia's way of life, and you get the ugly scene at the opera house.
Hamas is supported by 58 per cent of people in Gaza, but all are forced to suffer the regime. We need to keep in mind that we blamed Jemaah Islamiyah for the Bali tragedy, not the Indonesian people.
Last Monday, the DA told the stories of Sri Lankan women who have come to Australia for a better life, leaving "behind their families in a bid to seek better and safer futures". They had "escaped violence and danger to seek asylum".
I noted the line, "We transmit that violence and uncertainty from one generation to another." They were marching to bring this to an end, to gain permanent residency in Australia, and presumably they intend that their new life means that the generational violence will stop.
Contrast the refugees' plight with the story on the very same page about an ISIS bride charged with one count of entering and remaining in the declared area of Syria, controlled by Islamic State.
Her husband was an Islamic State fighter, now dead. The Sri Lankans came for peace. But the foolish woman who went to Syria? She travelled to support violence. Should we have any sympathy?
But back to Israel. I have mentioned in previous columns I watch the SBS war documentaries, shown each Saturday and Sunday at 5.30pm. These should be compulsory viewing in high schools.
Last Saturday's episode showed how the gas chambers operated, with stunning smuggled pictures from that time. Another series dealt with the early days of persecution of Jews in Germany. The world watched, but didn't act.
The sheer horror of war should convince anyone that aggression must be met with determined action before it accelerates. If Britain had been fully prepared in 1939, Hitler could have been stopped in his tracks.
We should all stand with Israel.
Meanwhile, migrants who'd rather behave as if they were back in their home country should be asked if they intend to become truly Australian.
If not, maybe Home Affairs could offer one-way travel assistance.
