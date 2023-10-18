The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Lessons from history should guide action over Israel-Hamas conflict

By Keith Wheeler
October 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock
Picture by Shutterstock

On October 12 we remembered the Bali bombings - the 21st anniversary. The grief, the injuries and death, and for what?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.