The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Marketplace evacuated after fryer fire breaks out at Grill'd

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wagga mall was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a fire erupted at a Baylis Street restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.