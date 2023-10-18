A Wagga mall was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a fire erupted at a Baylis Street restaurant.
Emergency services were called to Grill'd shortly after 9am on Wednesday following reports of a fire.
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson said due to the location of the fire there was a big response from emergency services.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Inspector Manson said the fire was caused by a deep fryer.
"The staff extinguished the fire by putting a fire blanket on it," he said.
"Good work by the staff meant there was no damage and no one was injured."
The restaurant has continued operations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.