Former schoolboy sues Catholic church over allegations of Wagga diocese priest grooming, sex abuse

By Court
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 11:01am
Multiple people are suing the Catholic Church for damages over alleged grooming and sexual abuse committed by priest Vincent Kiss, including an Albury student.

