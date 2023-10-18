A Wagga suburb could get a flashy new $3 million childcare centre with space for almost 90 children if plans lodged with Wagga City Council are approved.
The Ashmont project is the latest in a string of DAs lodged with Wagga City Council in the last month that could add almost 300 child care places across the community.
A $3.1 million development application for a two-storey childcare facility at 106 Ashmont Avenue lodged with council last week by Sydney-based developers Think Planning Pty Ltd on behalf of applicant Charlie Baini.
Plans for the 87-space centre account for the demolition of an existing "old-style" dwelling that currently exists at the site, which is surrounded by overgrown vegetation, and proposes the removal of specific trees located within the vicinity.
A $2 million proposal to build a 110-space centre on Kooringal Road was lodged with council in late September, while a plan to transform one of the city's most historic homes - Foxborough Hall on Hardy Avenue - into a facility with space for 72 children followed two weeks later.
If approved, a two-storey "centre-based childcare facility" would be constructed at the Ashmont site, with a total of 22 car parking spaces. Of the parking spaces, 14 would be for staff members and the additional eight would be for visitor parking.
Access to the ground level is proposed to be by a new double-width vehicle cross over, driveway and graded ramp located towards the north-western side of the site from Ashmont Avenue.
The facility would employee 14 staff and cater for 12 children aged between zero and two, 35 between two and three and 40 between three to five.
The plans indicate there would be four indoor play rooms over the two levels as well as sleeping rooms, administrative areas including staff rooms and offices with a staff balcony, a kitchen, laundry, storerooms and amenities. There would be an internal foyer, a pram store area and bin chute.
The facility would exist between two double-storey dwellings that are currently present on either side of the site, which is located in close proximity to Ashmont Mall and two other childcare centres.
Wagga parents have been crying out for increased care options in the city, with developers of the Hardy Avenue project basing its proposed extended operating hours around catering for shift workers, including those at the nearby Calvary Hospital and the Royal Australian Air Force base in Forest Hill.
The difficulty in securing childcare services has hindered parents' return to work and hit family finances, Councillor Georgie Davies said last month.
"There's definitely not enough [childcare services]," Cr Davies said.
"Even from personal experience, it was a struggle trying to get my two kids into care.
"It's a huge problem in the city and it is affecting families."
