Plans for $3.1 million, 87-space Ashmont childcare centre lodged with Wagga City Council

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 19 2023 - 5:00am
A new two-storey child care centre could be constructed at 106 Ashmont Avenue if council approves plans. Picture supplied
A Wagga suburb could get a flashy new $3 million childcare centre with space for almost 90 children if plans lodged with Wagga City Council are approved.

