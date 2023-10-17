Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon is excited about how things are progressing ahead of his first year as senior coach of the Hoppers.
McMahon said that things were progressing well ahead of next year and he was excited to see a number of players recommit to the club for the 2024 season.
"It's really good," McMahon said.
"I've obviously just spent the last couple of weeks meeting as many of our senior players as I could.
"There's obviously a good 50 or 60 of them so it's been great and we've been really, really stoked with the boys that have just put their hand up so quickly to go on for next year.
"Having Al Clarke re-sign and as an assistant coach again next year is big and then big Rooster (Tim Oosterhoff) committing to the club helped us a lot with our planning for this year even though that happened before I got here.
"Then all the other boys that just put their hand up and take no fuss and just say yep sign me up, I can't wait to see the club do well.
"Your Joe Redfern's Cooper McKelvie's, BJ Glyde's and Doc Macauley's I couldn't speak any more highly of those sorts of fellas so far and it's been pretty exciting getting to know them all."
McMahon said he's been pretty pleased with how recruitment has panned out and believes that the list is coming together nicely for next season.
"When I accepted the job there was only maybe 15 I'm guessing that had formally committed to play the next season," he said.
"Most of the others were all okay but hadn't got to that stage, we started with 15 and we turned it into 25 and we are up to about 40 at the moment I think and we will just keep building.
"It's been pretty exciting really just chatting to the boys and seeing just how committed they are to seeing a bit of team success which has been nice."
The Hoppers were one of the busiest sides in recruitment this time 12 months ago however McMahon said the club hadn't been doing too much work on bringing players to the club as of yet.
"We are a bit slow to the party recruitment wise as we had 50 odd senior players here that I had to get around and speak to first," he said.
"They are more important than the blokes that you haven't got so we needed to get around those guys and meet them and understand what they needed out of their footy and all of that sort of stuff.
"We are pretty much through that now so we will probably be able to start looking at the recruiting stuff in the next couple of weeks I would've thought.
"The focus has been on our boys not necessarily the ones that aren't here."
There looks to be a bit of personel change at the Hoppers ahead of next season and McMahon confirmed there was a couple of specific players they would like to bring into the club if possible.
"With points and salary cap you've got to be very selective in what you bring in," he said.
"We had a few challenges with points and bits and pieces last year so we won't be doing that again.
"We'll find out what we've got first and then add some specific pieces.
"Clearly a ruckman, probably like every club in Australia we are looking for a good ruckman.
"That one is no shock and at this point maybe a key back and then outside of that we are just looking to bring in good people who are willing to play the way we want to play."
