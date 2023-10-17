WAGGA trainer Michelle Borserio has been handed a four-month disqualification by Racing NSW stewards.
Borserio, who trains just a small team at Wagga, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraudulent practice at a steward's inquiry last week.
It was found that Borserio had signed transfer of ownership papers on behalf of Bradie Steiner and Andrew Steiner without their consent.
The first occasion was on September 26 last year and then again on March 31 this year.
The alleged offences were in relation to the ownership of Exalted Dennis, a horse Borserio won two races with late last year.
Racing NSW stewards issued six-month disqualifications for both charges that were reduced to four months due to Borserio's guilty plea and good record.
Stewards took into account Borserio's 40-year involvement in the industry, including the last 16 as a licenced trainer, and her good disciplinary record and personal and professional circumstances. But they were also mindful of the principle of specific and general deterrences and what message is sent to the industry in respect to such conduct.
Stewards determined that the charges be served concurrently, commencing Monday, October 16 and to expire on February 16 next year.
