The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga trainer Michelle Borserio disqualified for four months

MM
By Matt Malone
October 17 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Borserio
Michelle Borserio

WAGGA trainer Michelle Borserio has been handed a four-month disqualification by Racing NSW stewards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.