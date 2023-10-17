Riverina students living with a disability had a taste of the sporting world at an all-inclusive sports day on Tuesday.
More than 100 students from across more than 10 Riverina schools participated in the Wagga Active Inclusion Sports Day, hosted by Disability Sports Australia, at the Equex Centre.
The annual event is an opportunity for students to come together and get a taste of various sports - from badminton and basketball to NRL.
Aside from learning new skills, year 12 Wagga High School student Jackson Coggins said he enjoyed the socialising aspect of it.
"This kind of event comes around once a year so, it will be good to do it again in the future," he said.
Year 12 students from across the Riverina also attended the day as volunteers - some directing the activities along with teachers.
For year 12 Temora High School student Jorja Winfield, volunteering at the event was a heartwarming experience.
"It's great to see everyone's participation."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miss Winfield is studying for her Certificate III in sports coaching and is currently covering inclusive sports, which she said she loves.
"It gives people [a] great mindset, going out and wanting to be a part of the sport is a great thing in itself, it also brings in great mental health and [gets kids] outside in the fresh air," she said.
It was a similar opportunity that gave Paralympian and Disability Sports Australia community officer Rae Anderson a push towards a successful sports career.
"This was probably the opportunity where I found different sports I was good at," she said.
"It's so important to see inclusive sports in an environment where people feel included and able to thrive.
"I hope today is an opportunity for the kids to know they can get involved and sport is meant to be inclusive, I hope they find a sport that they love, or maybe it opens a door for them to look into other sports and continue to get involved."
Disability Sports Australia has been running inclusive sports days since 2016, sometimes being the only chance a student has to engage in an experience like it.
"It's so exciting to see so many kids out getting involved and having, sometimes, their first taste of adaptive sport and getting to know what is available to them in the area," Miss Anderson said.
"It's really exciting to see more and more schools getting involved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.