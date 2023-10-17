The Daily Advertiser
Brothers Hunter and Angus Behnke will compete at this weekend's Ian (Woofa) Davis Memorial Cycling Festival

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 17 2023 - 3:20pm
Hunter and Angus Behnke will head to Yarrawonga this weekend to compete in the Ian (Woofa) Davis Memorial Cycling Festival hosted by Albury Wodonga Cycling Club. Picture by Madeline Begley
Brothers Hunter and Angus Behnke are heading to this weekend's Ian (Woofa) Davis Memorial Cycling Festival in Yarrawonga hopeful of achieving some strong results.

