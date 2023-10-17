Brothers Hunter and Angus Behnke are heading to this weekend's Ian (Woofa) Davis Memorial Cycling Festival in Yarrawonga hopeful of achieving some strong results.
This is the second running of the festival hosted by the Albury Wodonga Cycling Club which drew in over 100 riders last year.
Hunter will compete in both the road race on Saturday and the criterium on Sunday and said that was excited to race this weekend.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to it," Hunter said.
"I've got high hopes and I'll give it my all and see how good I go.
"This is Angus and I's first year of tackling this event and it should be a good one."
There was a fair Wagga contingent that made the trip for last years inaugural festival and Hunter believed that again a few local riders would make the trek to Yarrawonga.
"I think there is a couple of people heading over," he said.
"More so for the criterium on the Sunday than the road race on Saturday."
Hunter revealed he had high hopes for both events and admitted that he'd like to be towards the top end of the final standings.
"I'd love a top five in the road race," he said.
"Then definitely a top five in the criterium and I'd be pretty stoked with that."
The brothers are coming off a weekend of racing at the AusCycling MTB Enduro National Championships and now must switch bikes and mindsets ahead of the weekend's events at Yarrawonga.
Hunter revealed it wasn't easy to switch disciplines but believed that he and his brother had gotten used to it pretty well.
"It does get a bit difficult," he said.
"But you get used to it pretty easily and then you're back on the other bike and you are back rolling again."
It's been a few busy weeks for the brothers and Hunter revealed that they'd be on the road again next weekend as they are competing at the AusCycling NSW XCO and XCC State Championships that are being held by the South Coast United Mountainbikers (SCUM).
The brothers had a tough weekend at the MTB Enduro championships as Hunter finished 38th while Angus was 41st.
Angus admitted it was a character building weekend but said that he continued to push on through to the finish despite the setbacks.
"It was a very tough weekend with the weather not looking too good for us," Angus said.
"Definitely not my specific weather I would like but I still pushed through.
"It wasn't the best results as I couldn't find any flow and just kept putting mistakes down but I'm pretty sure everyone had at least one crash over the weekend as there was roots everywhere and it was just wet and slidey.
"Most of the tracks were quite long especially the last stage which was a six minute stage and it was all flat so you were just pedalling the whole time.
"That's where everyone suffered because being the last stage of the whole day they'd already pushed themselves for the first five stages and everyone was just gunned by the last one."
Unlike his brother, Angus was just planning to compete in the criterium and was hopeful of bouncing back with a strong result.
"I'm looking for hopefully a podium and I'm just going to give it a red hot crack," he said.
