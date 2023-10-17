The Daily Advertisersport
A superb century from Kooringal wicket keeper Shaun Smith guided Eastern Suburbs to a monster 195-run win

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 17 2023 - 12:15pm
Shaun Smith produced a stellar knock to help Eastern Suburbs win their second round Watson Shield contest on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Shaun Smith produced a stellar knock to help Eastern Suburbs win their second round Watson Shield contest on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

A superb century from Kooringal wicket keeper Shaun Smith guided Eastern Suburbs to a monster 195-run win against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai & Hills in their NSW Youth Championships Watson Shield clash.

