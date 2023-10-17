A superb century from Kooringal wicket keeper Shaun Smith guided Eastern Suburbs to a monster 195-run win against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai & Hills in their NSW Youth Championships Watson Shield clash.
The Dolphins won the toss and elected to bat first however they found themselves in early trouble and were 2-25 when Smith came to the crease.
Smith (144) and Rehaab Afzaal (28) then worked on steadying the ship putting on a 72-run third-wicket partnership before Afzaal was trapped LBW off the bowling of Nathan Adams.
Archer Platt (118) came to the crease and it was his 201-run fourth-wicket partnership with Smith which guided the Dolphins to a very impressive total of 7-400.
Hornsby never really got going in their mammoth run chase and were held to a reply of 6-205 off their 50 overs.
It's the second straight win for the Dolphins and they are currently on top of the Watson Shield standings ahead of their third-round clash against Illawarra on Sunday.
Blake Harper also had a stellar knock over the weekend for the Dolphins in first grade however his heroics weren't enough for Eastern Suburbs to claim the points against Mosman.
The former South Wagga all-rounder starred at the top of the order for the Dolphins and finished just shy of a maiden first grade century after being caught and bowled by Stirling McAvoy for 89.
The Dolphins posted a competitive total of 4-281 however Mosman chased it down successfully with an over to spare to claim a four-wicket victory.
