TWO Riverina organisations hope a limited edition chocolate can spark positive conversations around mental health.
Junee Licorice and Chocolate has joined forces with local charity group Good Talk to launch specially-designed pink almonds to celebrate mental health awareness month.
Good Talk is a Wagga-based charity that was established in the honour of the late Marrar footballer Graeme Reid, who took his own life almost seven years ago after a private battle with bipolar disorder.
Good Talk has spent the best part of that time since raising funds and awareness for bipolar, their latest innovation being a unique collaboration with Junee Licorice and Chocolate.
Having done race meetings, fun runs and golf days in the past, Good Talk founder Fran Godde is excited by the new initiative.
"We wanted to do something special for mental health month this year because we weren't doing our annual event like the races or anything like that," Mrs Godde said.
"We wanted to do something a bit different that would maybe get across to different people and start conversations and create awareness through different avenues.
"When we were approached from the Junee Liquorice and Chocolate Factory, we thought it would be a really good idea to be involved in something different. Chocolate can be a gift, can be associated with sharing with friends."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Junee Licorice and Chocolate marketing manager Rhiannon Druce was friends with Reid through their involvement in the Marrar Football Netball Club.
She was more than happy to get on board to try and help spread the message as she believes the cause is one everyone can relate to.
"It's just one of those things, playing out at Marrar, I knew the family, knew Reidy, and just wanted to help out and showcase the initiative a little bit more than just the local level and try and get some people to understand what they're about and what they're trying to achieve more than just the football club and the local region, trying to elevate the conversation a bit," Ms Druce said.
"It's something that needs to be a more normalised conversation. If we can inject it into everyday things like eating chocolate, opening up conversation while you're eating chocolate, there's some good measures to it.
"It's something that's progressively becoming more common. Everyone knows a Reidy or has a story similar to what happened with Reidy so they can really resonate with what's happened so you don't need to particularly know the family or the situation to get behind it and support it.
"I just think our platform being a tourist facility, you're getting more people than just your Waggas and your Marrars so we're hoping to spread it out and showcase it to a few more people than what normally would have been done with Good Talk."
The chocolate will only be sold through October as part of mental health awareness month. Proceeds will go to Good Talk, who partners with Professor Philip Mitchell from UNSW, who does critical research into mental health in young people.
Ms Druce explained the chocolate had been designed purely for the cause.
"It's a limited edition chocolate that will only be sold throughout this month and potentially the way it's looking, it might sell out before the end of the month. We've done about 600 kilos at this stage and it's looking like it's going to run through pretty quickly," she explained.
"It's a white chocolate coated almond with a raspberry powdered dusting on it. The reason we opted for something like that is we wanted something to highlight the experience of bipolar.
"Not just having the perfectly mixing product, having something like an almond that has nice crunch to it with white chocolate with the creaminess to it and the raspberry tart flavour kind of showcases the somewhat rollercoaster of bipolar and the emotions it can create. It's not someone gaining insight into mental health in any capacity but it's just showcasing the flavour profile of what can potentially go on."
Good Talk has also partnered with Wagga business The Press, who will be donating a portion of each coffee sale on Thursday, October 19, to the charity.
Mrs Godde said it was all part of encouraging conversations around mental health.
"I think the main thing is even though Good Talk is specific to one mental health illness, in bipolar awareness and raising funds for bipolar research, we want the message to get across that despite having diagnosis or not, it's all something we need to be aware of, being aware of other people's mental health, checking in, having conversations," she said.
