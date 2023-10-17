Jim Quinn Medal winner Jock Cornell topped off an outstanding individual season with his first best and fairest at Wagga Tigers.
Cornell ended up taking a pretty convincing win in the Tigers vote count ahead of Brady Morton while Jackson Kelly finished third.
It's been a personal season to remember for Cornell and he said it was an honour to claim his first best and fairest at the Tigers after falling just short over the past two years.
"Yeah it was," Cornell said.
"It's a nice way to cap off the year and it was a good night.
"This is my third year now and I've come second and third so it is nice to get one.
"I was probably pretty lucky that Muz (Murray Stephenson) missed a fair chunk of the year or he might've snuck in again this year but I'll take it regardless."
Already a standout performer for the Tigers, Cornell took his game to the next level this past season and was able to hit the scoreboard on a regular basis booting 27 goals from 16 games.
Cornell was overall pretty happy with his own personal season and believed it'd probably been his best at Robertson Oval.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"Probably it was one of the better years I've had personally and I think it goes back to pre-season and that sort of stuff.
"I think it's definitely been my best year for the Tigers anyway out of the last three seasons that I've played.
"It's been one of the better ones and it was good, I've just got to keep building on it I guess and keep striving to play good footy."
There's been some speculation regarding Cornell's plans for next season however he revealed that he was yet to decide where he could potentially be playing in 2024.
"Not as yet," he said.
"I haven't signed anywhere at the moment as I'm still working a few things out personally, but it's still pretty early so I'm not too stressed about it at the moment.
"At this stage I'm pretty open and I'm just waiting to see where I'll be and then once I work that out then I'll start to make a decision."
While individually it was a good season for Cornell he admitted that it was very disappointing for the Tigers to narrowly miss out on finals through percentage.
"Personally I was pretty happy with the year but unfortunately as a team it was disappointing to miss finals," he said.
"That's obviously what you play for and the individual accolades are nice but in the end I would've preferred to play finals footy.
"We unfortunately missed out on that this year but to play a few more finals in the future would be nice."
Cornell also picked up leading goal kicker and most consistent while Morton was named best utility.
Paddy Ryan won the coaches award, Nick Gorman was most improved, Jeremy Piercy was named best first year player and Sam McNaughton won most courageous to round out the first grade awards.
Georgia Tilyard was the A grade best and fairest winner ahead of Jaydi Taylor-Chaffey while Morton and Jess Allen were named the dual winners of Clubperson of the Year.
Wagga Tigers presentation night:
First grade: B&F - Jock Cornell, runner-up - Brady Morton
Reserve grade: B&F - Will Kirkup, runner-up - Josh Myers
Under 17.5: B&F - Jake Hinds, runner-up - Crawford Wadley
A grade: B&F - Georgia Tilyard, runner-up - Jaydi Taylor-Chaffey
A reserve: B&F - Elisa Cook, runner-up - Maddie Priest
B grade: B&F - Stacey Curran, runner-up - Ellie McGowan
C grade: B&F - Lucy Howard, runner-up - Jess Lee
Under 17: B&F - Ava Chobdzynski, runner-up Scarlett Wadley
