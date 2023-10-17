It would seem that the government did not learn from the last referendum that many people don't like voting for two things in the one statement.
On Saturday, we were asked to vote for including the Aboriginal people in the Constitution AND setting up a permanent advisory committee.
Many people feel that specifically naming the First Nations people in the Constitution could be seen as dividing the Australian nation, a backward step in creating a unified nation.
The Commonwealth and state governments already have a number of advisory bodies designed to assist Aboriginal people, and billions of dollars are set aside for this purpose. It seems unreasonable to create another one, to duplicate the aims of existing bodies.
Of the funds already allocated, it is likely that at least half goes to administration and bureaucracy, and the distribution of the remainder may not be as beneficial as it should be.
Much can be done to improve the lives of First Nations people if they are prepared to accept responsibility for their lives and help themselves, and the advisory bodies work efficiently.
In the thick of the voting day for the Prime Minister's referendum, the reader may have missed the omen in The (fabulous) Everest race when "I Wish I Win" was beaten into second place by "Think About It".
Perhaps those corporate elites who busied themselves directing us all on how to vote will reflect on the placings in The Everest.
Playwright Lally Katz wrote Neighbourhood Watch as a vehicle for Robyn Nevin; the lead role of Ana, an ageing refugee from WW2 Hungary, has also been performed by Miriam Margolyes.
In SoACT's production, company veteran, Diana Lovett's timing and characterisation skills propel this complex and rewarding drama, currently playing at The Basement Theatre, so effectively that I think her performance would stand alongside theirs comfortably.
I would also venture that Diana invests Ana with a pathos and 'everywoman' quality that might be more difficult for her celebrity peers to achieve. Her performance is a joy!
Diana is ably supported by a great ensemble cast, standouts being Elena Zacharia as Catherine and Charles Sykes as Ken, the twenty somethings grappling with love, health, friendship and career issues in suburban Australia
Neighbourhood Watch is set in the year between Kevin Rudd's election as Prime Minister and Barack Obama's as US President - a time when its youngest characters dare to find cause for hope. The play depicts two seemingly mismatched neighbours who form a friendship that enables each to heal from past harsh experiences and re-learn trust.
Ana's reminiscences of her past, vividly recounted to Catherine, are elegantly and evocatively realised, a tribute to Michael Mitchell's pacy sensitive direction and to the work of the production team. Some interesting use of musical numbers enhances the narrative and the emotional texture of the play which ranges from broadly comic lines contrasting men who make quiche to those who favour their 'sausages' to poignant and frightening depictions of death, near death and injury.
At over two hours in length, the writer/editor in me would have made a few cuts to the text, but that is a minor quibble as the story arc earns that duration with only a few scenes that might be considered extraneous.
Go and see Neighbourhood Watch for a really rich night at the theatre and to support some of your most talented and creative neighbours!
Ahead of a hot dry summer, Pillowcase workshops are here to support regional communities.
At Australia Post, we are proud to have just announced our support for Pillowcase workshops, delivered across the country by the Australian Red Cross.
Working in every community across Australia, our team members are often at the frontline of disaster. We see firsthand how a disaster can affect a community and we want to do what we can to provide support.
That's why we've raised more than $1.8 million for Australian Red Cross since 2019 and contributed towards supporting 470,000 people across 133 emergency events.
We also work hard to ensure via critical mail redirection services and pop-up post offices are available to Australians when they need them. But we also want to help even before people need us the most.
That's why we're passionate about supporting the Australian Red Cross Pillowcase workshops, helping to prepare more than 6,000 primary school students living in areas of high risk of natural disaster every year. We'll support Australian Red Cross in delivering the educational resources required for the program, including the emergency pillowcase kits that aid families in packing essentials swiftly during crises.
We know families want access to crucial support when natural disasters strike. So we're pleased to play a part in Australian Red Cross' mission to continue to foster resilience and the practical skills needed in our communities to reduce the impact through psychological and practical preparation.
As we head into a hot, dry summer, it may be time to ask if you and your family feel emergency-ready. Could your kids do with some new skills and additional support?
Learn more about Pillowcase workshops at redcross.org.au/emergencies/pillowcase-program
