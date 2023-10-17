The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: The government didn't learn from the last referendum

By Letters
October 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would seem that the government did not learn from the last referendum that many people don't like voting for two things in the one statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.