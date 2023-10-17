Ana's reminiscences of her past, vividly recounted to Catherine, are elegantly and evocatively realised, a tribute to Michael Mitchell's pacy sensitive direction and to the work of the production team. Some interesting use of musical numbers enhances the narrative and the emotional texture of the play which ranges from broadly comic lines contrasting men who make quiche to those who favour their 'sausages' to poignant and frightening depictions of death, near death and injury.