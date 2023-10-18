Wagga City's under 14's got off a winning start in the Wagga Junior Cricket competition defeating St Michaels Red by nine-wickets.
The Saints won the toss and elected to bat however they were well restricted by the Cats who kept them to 5-96 off their 25 overs following a good display of bowling from Ashton Feary (1-7), Hugh McCormick (1-9) and Bodhi Poole (1-10).
Chasing just shy of 100 for victory, the Cats reached their required total with five overs to spare after Ashton Feary (31no) and Luke Henderson (25) led the way with the bat at the top of the order.
Cats coach Glen Henderson said he was really pleased with their opening round performance and admitted it caught him a bit by surprise.
"I was really happy actually," Henderson said.
"They were really good, we had a few new players come into the team this year so it was going to be interesting to see how they gelled as a team but they came together really well."
The Cats were not only strong in terms of their batting and bowling but also in their fielding as they had two run-outs and a pair of catches.
Henderson was glad to see their efforts in the field and believed that the results were proof that their fielding practice had paid dividends.
"Yeah that was really impressive," he said.
"It just goes to show that all our fielding practice pays off."
New additions to the team Ryder Spencer and Harrison Ockerby opened the bowling for the Cats and Henderson said they set the platform up perfectly for a good team performance with the ball.
"They really surprised me there," he said.
"The two new boys we had in Ryder Spencer and Harrison Ockerby they opened the bowling and they went really well.
"Then the rest of the boys just tore that long and kept it tight and it was really good."
With bat in hand it was all the Feary and Henderson show early as they raced off to 56-run opening partnership before Henderson was run out by William Tindal.
Henderson said Feary was continuing on from his strong form last season and that he did really well to retire not out unbeaten on 31.
"He's just carrying on from last year," he said.
"He was really impressive last year and to come out and retire at 31 was really good for him."
Samual Lane led the way with the bat for St Michaels retiring at 30no while Riley Hommes also made a solid contribution scoring 18.
Under 16s - South Wagga 0-65 (H Glanvill 33no, C Raczkowski 13no) d Lake Albert Maroon 8-63 (H Gardiner 2-1, J Henman 2-6, J Cherian 2-8, S Vandermark 2-17)
Under 14s - Wagga City 1-105 (A Feary 31no, L Henderson 25) d St Michaels Red 5-96 (S Lane 30no, R Hommes 18; A Feary 1-7, H McCormick 1-9, B Poole 1-10)
Under 13s - Lake Albert Maroon 4-135 (L Hutton 30no, R Francis 30no) d Kooringal Blue 8-60 (R Buik 14no, J Hogan 13; D Crittenden 3-7)
St Michaels 0-143 (L Robinson 33no, M Pilkington 30no) d Wagga RSL 6-142 (B Mavroudis 29, S Mortimer 24; A Fang 1-11, W Tindal 1-14, B Chigwidden 1-18, O Pilkington 1-18, A Paolucci-Ellis 1-19, L Robinson 1-23)
Under 12s - Wagga City Leopards 7-99 (H Nicoll 26no, L Knight 14no; S Conkey 3-15) d St Michaels Red 3-96 (C Forsyth 20no, T Bull 16no; M Henderson 1-9, J Buckley 1-15)
St Michaels Black 4-105 (M Sydenham 2-9) d South Wagga 2-100 (T Bradshaw 19, B Robinson 16no)
St Michaels White 3-86 (J Suidgeest 19no; J Turnbull 1-5) d Wagga City Tigers 3-85 (J Turnbull 13no, L Esley 9no; J Suidgeest 1-2)
Kooringal 4-94 (J Morris 27no, H Pideski 12no; M Ockerby 1-7, J Looney 1-9, E Szymanski 1-14, A Wilson 1-16) d St Michaels Blue 3-93 (J Looney 26no, A Wilson 21no; N Hawkins 1-6, H Willis 1-11, L Butler 1-13)
