Wagga City's under 14's got off a winning start in the Wagga Junior Cricket competition defeating St Michaels Red

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 18 2023 - 5:20pm
Wagga City's Luke Henderson gets a shot away during the Cats' nine-wicket win over St Michaels Red in the Wagga Junior Cricket Under 14's competition. Picture by Les Smith
Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

