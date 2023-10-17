We have much to learn from the danger posed by Trump

Handing out "yes" how to vote cards for the Voice campaign, I was struck by how many voters have bought hook, line, and sinker the untruths broadcast on social media.
I'll cite one example: a woman refused a "yes" card, telling me she had to vote "no" because a prominent national MP was a paedophile.
My mind naturally boggled at this ridiculous falsehood, but it also got me thinking about the power of social media to amplify such absurdities.
Largely I steer clear of this phenomena, apart from an occasional detour into Facebook, but I have it on good authority that it, Instagram, X (aka Twitter) and especially TikTok have been awash with pernicious claims to encourage people to swallow any claim, however absurd - in fact, the more absurd it is the more likely it seems to be believed.
As The New Daily noted: "Facebook groups, Rumble videos and Telegram channels are made up of a few loosely aligned groups, including Australia One, My Place Facebook network, the Freedom Party and other fringe groups."
This train of thought brought me to Trumpism, for many of the tactics of the "no" campaign seem to have been borrowed from his Make America Great Again world. I'm particularly concerned about what it might mean for our democracy, especially if Trump is to win the next presidential election.
The ramifications of a Trump victory will be far reaching, and have serious implications for Australia. Many have pointed out that a Trump election victory would lead to a dictatorial takeover of not only the instruments of state, but also of the entire culture.
Writing in The Saturday Paper, Mike Scrafton cited the similarities with the Nazi takeover of Germany's Weimar republic.
That occurred because Hitler & co were elected but then used the power that gave them to set up the murderous regime. This shows how a determined, organised group can subvert and transform a political system from the top.
By the end of 1934, and starting with the civil service, the Nazis had taken control of every major organ of the German state. The Nazis understood the need to maintain the "illusion of a democracy" and to establish a facade of legality.
The extreme right American reactionaries also aim to eviscerate the so-called deep state and "roll back nothing less than 100 years of what they see as liberal encroachment on Washington."
The deep state is what the far right call the mainstream government. Worryingly, they are building the capacity to accomplish their objective.
At his first major 2024 campaign rally, Trump declared "either the deep state destroys America or we destroy the deep state". He'd previously posted a "10-point plan to dismantle the deep state". Trump would "clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus".
Of the Justice Department and the FBI, Trump said "the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced". In apocalyptic tones at a rally in Waco, he thundered "2024 is the final battle, it's going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again".
This is where we come in. Australian politicians and policies are firmly linked to the fading power of the US, teetering between collapse and authoritarianism.
"Australia's interests and position in the world are currently welded to the domestic developments of this unstable polity" wrote Scrafton. Holding our breath and hoping Trump loses is not a strategy. Further, Australia's security is hostage to the Faustian AUKUS bargain.
Even if Trump fails to get re-elected, these resources will be available to any successful Republican candidate. The danger will persist.
It might sound like a progressive's conspiracy fantasy, but in interwar Weimar, democracy fell very quickly. It could happen again, and we will feel the consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.