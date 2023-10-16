West Wyalong has made a new name for itself - the home of the world's largest simultaneous gold panning event.
The northern Riverina community successfully completed a record-breaking gold hunt as thousands took to the town's streets at the weekend.
The town, which has a history of gold mining dating back 130 years, set a new world record with 268 participants successfully panning for gold for 30 minutes.
Two participants were disqualified however, but this fell well-short of the 10 per cent disqualification which would have deemed the attempt unsuccessful.
It also left organisers with plenty of participants to successfully break the previous record that saw 235 people simultaneously pan for gold in the US state of California in 2015.
Organiser and brainchild of the record-breaking attempt Holly Brooks said it was a great success.
"It was fantastic. Everyone ... really embraced the event and it really brought the town together," Ms Brooks said.
Ms Brooks said the event attracted a wide range of people from near and far, with some travelling from Queensland, while a band of prospectors came up from southern Victoria.
She said the world record took about a year to organise and requirements included that the event be held on the site where gold had once been found.
To meet this requirement, the panning was held in the Tattersalls Hotel car park just off the main street.
"The car park [once] had a very high yielding gold mine underneath it," Ms Brooks said.
She said planning for the attempt was an educational process, and acknowledged Pam and Terry Butcher from the local historical society who assisted her along the way.
Organised in conjunction with Evolution Mining, who operate the nearby Lake Cowal gold mine, Ms Brooks said they placed 80 pieces of gold, each worth about $20, in the pans of participants, which they got to keep when they found them.
"It was a lot of fun because people would yell out 'Eureka' and everybody would cheer," she said.
The event was part of West Wyalong's inaugural Hearts of Gold Festival, which saw more than 3000 participants hit the town centre for a range of activities including one of the first drone shows in regional NSW.
"Everybody was really impressed with the weekend," Ms Brooks said.
"It is something West Wyalong hasn't seen for a very long time.
"It brought the community together and gave families the opportunity to get out and do something rather special."
Ms Brooks is hopeful the event can return to West Wyalong next year.
