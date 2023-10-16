The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

BLOSS Remembrance Walk a 'great success'

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLOSS - Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support - committee members Linda Moncrieff, Katie Farrell, Jack Hillis, Anna McRorie and Sharon Jones at the Memorial Walk event at the Civic Centre precinct on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
BLOSS - Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support - committee members Linda Moncrieff, Katie Farrell, Jack Hillis, Anna McRorie and Sharon Jones at the Memorial Walk event at the Civic Centre precinct on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Showing grieving parents they aren't alone in their pain was at the forefront of an event held in Wagga at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.