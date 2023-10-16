Showing grieving parents they aren't alone in their pain was at the forefront of an event held in Wagga at the weekend.
BLOSS Riverina Pregnancy and Baby Loss Support Inc hosted its annual Remembrance Walk at the Wagga Civic Theatre precinct on Sunday - giving an opportunity for parents to remember the child or children they have lost.
Founded by Wagga women Katie Farrell, Anna McRorie, Megan Gaffney and Ruth Hutchins in 2018 after their experiences with loss, BLOSS was created to offer others support.
President Jack Hillis said talking about pregnancy and baby loss is often seen as taboo, but statistics show just how common it is.
"We hold the walk to raise awareness and to offer support," he said.
"It's a day to remember and it's important.
"Statistics show just how common it is."
The statement is backed up by the support the event generates every year, with the number of people who attend constantly growing.
"It was a great success," Mr Hillis said.
"It's an event that continues to grow every year, this year we had about 25 to 26 families register."
The families are given a flower upon arrival which they release into the Wollundry Lagoon after a short walk around the precinct.
"The releasing of the flowers is always the most special part," Mr Hillis said.
"But I would say everyone coming together and being in one place is special in itself."
