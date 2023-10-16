The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Bethungra On The Up group to host open garden fundraiser

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Big plans are in the pipeline for a small Riverina village as its locals look to their own backyards for ways to raise funds to develop the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.