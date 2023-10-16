Big plans are in the pipeline for a small Riverina village as its locals look to their own backyards for ways to raise funds to develop the community.
The group of locals, Bethungra On The Up, is gearing up to host an open garden day this weekend in a bid to raise funds to secure a communal fire pit.
The fire pit is the next step in creating a lived-in space at the town's Memorial Park for locals and travellers alike to enjoy.
Among the three gardens being opened to the public is at group member Annette Black's home, which has a strong focus on Australian natives and birds.
The second garden surrounds the town's cafe, The Olde School T-House, and the third belongs to a Bethungra couple.
"They're all big gardens," Mrs Black said.
"We've always wanted to do a garden viewing because we have nice gardens but we always seem to not have the time to do it.
"This year we thought we would do it - it was spur of the moment thing.
"It's the first one we've ever done."
Mrs Black said it was also a good way for the community to raise the funds they desperately needed.
"At the Memorial Park there used to be old tennis courts there but no one had played on them for years so we decided to decommission those," she said.
The group has converted the space where the tennis courts used to be into a free camping area that is used regularly by locals and those stopping over.
"We applied for a grant and got an electric barbecue, then we put in for a second grant and got a kitchen put in," Mrs Black said.
"We've been putting money into the area and the next step will be getting a communal fire pit area.
"Hopefully we will get enough for a little fire pit."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Aside from keeping the locals happy, Mrs Black said there were little steps they could take towards getting more tourists, with Bethungra Dam and the Bethungra Railway Spiral proving popular to travellers.
"We get about three campers a week stay at the Memorial Park and we have a little donation box down there and people are very generous," she said.
Mrs Black said those interested in viewing the gardens will begin the tour at The Olde School T-House.
"They have to come to The Olde School T-House first and pay their money and pick up a map and they will get a free tea or coffee," she said.
"We are also selling raffle tickets. All of the raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses."
It is $20 to view all three gardens, with food and drinks available for purchase on the day from the cafe.
Bethungra On The Up also has plans to one day try to secure a community hall, where locals can host events, have meetings and use it as an evacuation centre.
"At this point, that's the dream," Mrs Black said.
The open garden day will run on Sunday, October 22, from 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.