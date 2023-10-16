Wagga council has scored a major win in a drawn-out fight with the state government after it controversially had to fork out more than half a million dollars to buy the city's old ambulance station.
In March 2022, the council paid $610,000 for the former Wagga Ambulance Station building despite a state government policy allowing councils to be gifted similar buildings for just $1.
The state government also required the council to fund the refurbishment of the disused building as it made preparations to convert the premises into a thriving community hub.
Prior to the sale, the council requested to purchase the building for $1 but were knocked back and told the government's policy was to sell properties at market value.
A public outcry followed in June 2022, when it was revealed the government subsequently gifted an old courthouse to Armidale Regional Council for $1.
Following pressure from the Wagga City Council and Wagga MP Joe McGirr, the state's Regional Health Minister Ryan Park announced the $610,000 paid to the NSW government for the station would be refunded and the building given back to the community.
Outgoing Wagga Labor councillor Dan Hayes, who campaigned strongly on the issue, said he was "over the moon" to hear of the result, which came just days before his resignation from the council takes effect.
"This is a great result for the community - the council, local member and state government working together for a result that was a long time coming," Cr Hayes said.
While there was resistance at first, Cr Hayes said the "game changer" came with the election of the Minns Labor government in March.
"They were prepared to sit down, discuss [this issue], to listen and consider it and they have righted a wrong that the previous government committed," he said.
Cr Hayes said the previous government wouldn't give them a satisfactory answer as to why it had charged $1 to other councils for similar purchases and asked Wagga to cough up $610,000.
"They took that money from the ratepayers and it should have always have been [sold] for $1," he said.
Dr McGirr also made representations over the controversial sale and said there was a "very strong argument" as to why the money should be returned.
The land the old ambulance station sits on was originally bought and gifted by the community to the state body to be used as a community health asset in the 1920s.
"Everyone knew this asset had been built by the community for the community," Dr McGirr said.
"The NSW government used the premises for a number of years and then, as they are required to do, they built a new ambulance station.
"But then it was as though the community had never built the place, that it had never belonged to the community, when we all knew that it had.
"And sadly, despite representations, the previous government didn't listen to that."
Dr McGirr thanked former Wagga mayor Greg Conkey for his role in helping get the decision reversed.
"He would not let this go. He has been like a dog on a bone on this issue and has kept us up to the mark," he said.
Dr McGirr also paid tribute to the previous and current councillors, including mayor Dallas Tout, for their hard work.
The old ambulance station is currently occupied by both the Wagga Business Chamber and Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA).
ERA executive director Tim Kurylowicz was "delighted" with the result and said the organisation had "supported the council and Dr Joe McGirr all the way".
Mr Kurylowicz said the issue had been "distracting" as the organisation prepared to move into the building and believed this week's decision was "righting a wrong".
"We're not-for-profit organisations doing our best to serve the community and it is a really challenging operation trying to deliver full community service and subsidise that while having to pay a full commercial rent, which we are prepared to do," he said.
"We respect that is important because the money has to come from somewhere.
"But to have this result ... is terrific news for the community."
