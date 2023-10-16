The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Major win as Wagga City Council refunded thousands spent on controversial ambulance station sale

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga council has scored a major win in a drawn-out fight with the state government after it controversially had to fork out more than half a million dollars to buy the city's old ambulance station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.