Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt finished in the top 20 in her first appearance at the Ironman World Championships held in Kona over the weekend.
Kahlefeldt crossed the line in 18th place in a time of 9:03:07 after completing the gruelling 226km course.
Brit Lucy Charles-Barclay took out the iconic event in an impressive time of 8:24:31 ahead of German duo Anne Haug (8:27:33) and Laura Philipp (8:32:55).
Kahlefeldt started the event in strong form finishing the 3.86km swim leg in 54 minutes to exit the water 13th before falling a couple of places during the bike leg.
She completed the 180.2km leg in 4 hours 50 minutes which had her sitting 18th ahead of the final stage of the race.
Kahlefeldt then completed the 42.2km marathon final leg in a very impressive time of 3:14:14 which saw her hold her position and cross the line 18th.
Canberra's Penny Slater was the first Australian to cross the line with the 27-year-old finishing the course in 13th place in a time of 8:57:17.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.