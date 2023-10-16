Each night we are subjected to highly-produced betting advertisements with the warning at the end about the possibility you may lose.
This warning flashes up on the screen in black and white, the text is read out fast and at a level that is barely audible and there is insufficient time to note the address for help at the end. This "reform" is ridiculous.
To make the warning meaningful there should be a serious of short clips the repercussions of losses from gambling such as:
1. A person before court for stealing to feed gambling addiction
2. A child asking a parent why there is no money for food as the result of all money the bank has been gambled away
3. A grieving parent at a funeral where the partner died by suicide because of gambling etc.
I am sure that advertising agencies could come up with suitable short clips.
To make this reform meaningful it needs something hard hitting, similar to the graphics on cigarette packs.
The ANZ Bank was fined $15 million (The Daily Advertiser, September 27), for misleading customers about not having to pay fees on credit card accounts.
The ANZ is not the first and won't be the last to repeat similar schemes or underpay workers.
Who pays this $15m? All ANZ customers of course, as banks get their profits from customers, as do most large businesses.
I cannot recall any politician, state or federal, condemning this form of action taken by big business. Let's not ask why.
When interest rates are reduced, all the ANZ Bank needs to do would be to delay reducing the rates by 1-2 days and bingo, they save $15m!!
If I were Prime Minister, I would have legislation passed that persons responsible for these frauds receive a minimum of 5 years' jail and the statute of limitations be extended to 10 years.
One simple stroke of the pen and frauds like that above would cease.
Anyone out there like to vote for me?
I am sorry.
I am sorry we didn't do more.
I am sorry for our apathy and willful blindness.
I am sorry for our lack of generosity.
I am sorry for our Janus-faced reasoning and easy confusion.
I am sorry that we somehow turned our backs on hope and love.
I am sorry that you have to find a way to explain to your kids in the morning that the world just isn't fair.
I am sorry for your kids, I am sorry for my kids.
I am sorry for the old people who missed out on a moments grace in a lifetime of not being heard.
I am sorry for the pain and suffering inflicted by my ancestors that continues on through all our lifelines today.
I am sorry we are not big enough and open enough to face our shame and embrace a healing future.
I am sorry that we all missed out on the healing that you so graciously offered.
I am sorry for the racism and ignorance you face every day.
I am sorry I cant hold your hand and somehow take some pain away.
And I am sorry that you cant ever put the torch down, no even for a day, as is a white privilege to be able to.
I am sorry.
But I want you to know that we who stand with you, will get up tomorrow and we will keep standing with you.
We are here. We do see you. We are trying our best to listen to you. We need to do more. We know that. But you are not alone.
Always was. Always will be.
Commentary continues around the Murray-Darling Basin Plan changes being proposed by Water Minister Tanya Plibersek. What is most concerning is her own comments, which show a serious lack of understanding around the importance of water for growing food, and the impact on communities from recovering the additional 450GL. Unfortunately, for political reasons, she shows little acknowledgement of the potential to adopt solutions that would negate the need for damaging buybacks.
It is no wonder Plibersek refuses to visit the regions of northern Victoria and southern NSW that will be impacted by her penchant to prioritise environmental and South Australian votes over what is in the best interests of our nation's future. If she continued with the arguments she has used thus far she would be made to look rather stupid by local people who have lived experience with water policy and management, rather than a brief introduction from conflicted bureaucrats who are generally focused on supporting a Minister's ideologies to save their jobs.
Plibersek has argued the impact of recovering the additional 450GL is "overstated" as, she says, are claims around increases to the cost of food. Such comments do little other than highlight the Minister's naivety.
Quite simply, recovering the water through buybacks will lead to job losses and business closures, as has been proven beyond doubt with past buybacks.
And only a politician could keep a straight face while telling the public that removing this additional water and subsequently reducing food production will not have a significant impact on food prices.
Plibersek can spin it as much as she likes, but the reality she refuses to accept is that this ugly game of politics being played will hurt farmers, communities and everyone who makes food purchases at a supermarket.
