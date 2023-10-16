It is no wonder Plibersek refuses to visit the regions of northern Victoria and southern NSW that will be impacted by her penchant to prioritise environmental and South Australian votes over what is in the best interests of our nation's future. If she continued with the arguments she has used thus far she would be made to look rather stupid by local people who have lived experience with water policy and management, rather than a brief introduction from conflicted bureaucrats who are generally focused on supporting a Minister's ideologies to save their jobs.