The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Aimee Chan's new book My Feet sheds light on Indigenous foot health

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border author's new book aims to educate children about a topic that is seldom given the attention it deserves - foot health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.