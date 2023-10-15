A Border author's new book aims to educate children about a topic that is seldom given the attention it deserves - foot health.
Through colourful illustrations inspired by the Australian outback and a narrative that reflects the life of Indigenous peoples, My Feet, by Aimee Chan, highlights the importance of foot care, especially for those living with diabetes.
Set in a remote South Australian Indigenous community, the story follows a young Indigenous boy and his favourite aunty, whose feet get burnt while walking on the hot sand.
"I started to think about, for a child, what is important about your feet," Dr Chan said. "What makes your feet different from other parts of your body?
"So the story is about this kid who starts to realise how important feet are when his favourite aunty's feet are injured because she hasn't taken care of them.
"He has to learn how to nurture her back to health, but at the same time, he starts to learn about the value of looking after his feet and all the things he can't do when his feet are not taken care of."
To celebrate the book's release during Podiatry Week, Elder Aunty Edna Stewart read the book to the kids at Koori Kindermanna Preschool on Friday, October 13.
Aunty Edna said it was important for Indigenous children to read books that reflect their culture and lifestyle.
"They get to read stories they understand and can see characters that look like their aunty and grandmother," she said.
"I think it's a good lesson to look after your feet, and they can go home and say to Mum, 'I read a story today about your feet, are you looking after your feet?'
"So it's enforcing good habits at a young age."
The book was created in collaboration with the University of South Australia and has been illustrated by debut First Nations illustrator, Leilamarie Stuart-Likouresis.
Dr Chan hopes the book will help improve literacy levels in these communities.
"Also, I think it is very important to have a book that represents their culture, and that has characters who look like them," she said.
"In these remote communities, a lot of kids are moving around without shoes, so their feet can get burned, injured or cut - it's harder to access healthcare and information.
"So I hope this book will disseminate information in a way that the younger generations can consume easily."
