Turvey Park draft hopeful Harvey Thomas has done his chances no harm after posting a very strong 2km time trial effort at the recent AFL State Draft Combine.
Thomas was the first across the line at the state combine after posting an incredible time of 5:55 which was narrowly behind the times that Tarkyn O'Leary (5:48) and Darcy Wilson (5:52) posted at the National Draft Combine.
The Bulldogs junior said it was a great experience to compete at the combine and revealed he was quite pleased to do so well in the time trial.
'It was an enjoyable weekend," Thomas said.
"It was good and I felt I was able to go well in the 2km and then the other events I thought I was average.
"But I think the 2km was probably the one that I wanted to go well in so to be able to go well in that was good."
Thomas admitted that the majority of his work leading into the combine had been focused on the time trial and he said he was able to achieve his target time.
"I wanted to go sub six so anything under six minutes I was going to be happy with," he said.
"I was going for that sort of range and I was able to get there which was good and that was a PB for me.
"I was rapt with it for sure."
It's been a very strong year from Thomas who recently was acknowledged for his efforts being named as the GWS Giants Academy Player of the Year.
Thomas revealed that he was able to attend the Kevin Sheedy Medal in person and said it was surreal to be able to receive the award on stage.
"Yeah that was awesome to be acknowledged for that," he said.
"Especially after being part of the Giants program for I think it's six years now.
"Just the experience of being a part of a night like that, it was pretty surreal being in the room with those sorts of players and my parents came with me so it was something I was able to enjoy with them which was cool.
"I think they enjoyed the night and coming up with me, I flew from here and they drove from home and we just met in Sydney.
"To actually go to the night itself and be acknowledged for that was cool and it was a great night."
It's a busy time of year for Thomas who is currently preparing for his year 12 exams at Caulfield Grammar in Melbourne.
He conceded it's been a little bit difficult to juggle footy and school over the past couple of weeks but was glad he could now solely focus on his studies.
"It is pretty tough especially with school this week," he said.
"But I think once I was able to get the combine out of the way a lot of my focus just goes into school until I can finish that.
"It was good to sort of get that done and now I'm left with only school for the upcoming month.
"The only thing I can control is my school so that's what I'm focusing on."
Following the completion of his exams in the coming weeks, Thomas will have just shy of a month before the AFL National Draft commences in mid-November.
Thomas said he was looking forward to having a few weeks free to spend with family and friends before potentially having his life changed forever if he were to end up on an AFL list.
"We had celebrations with the school this week and that was enjoyable before we go into the exams and full on study," he said.
"Then after school finishes I will have about a month period before the draft where I'll spend time either here with mates or at home with friends and family too which will be good."
