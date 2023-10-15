Cameron Hart won a third group one for the season after taking out the Victoria Derby on Saturday.
The former Junee reinsman picked up the drive on early race favourite Petracca for the Emma Stewart stable.
The $3.70 chance held off stablemate Perfect Class ($10) to win by a half neck.
It comes after the 24-year-old won the Queen Elizabeth II Mile and Blacks A Fake earlier this season.
Blacks A Fake winner Swayzee elected to bypass the Victoria Cup, where stablemate Hi Manameisjeff suffered his first loss for new trainer Jason Grimson, and instead returned for a win at Menangle on Saturday.
Hi Manameisjeff finished 10th in the grand circuit race, beaten 6.2 metres by Act Now.
Meanwhile My Sweet Sabrina made it three wins in a row to book her spot in the NSW Breeders Challenge four-year-old mares final.
Alfredtown trainer Jake Stockton was pleased to see her extend her good run of form, with six wins in her last seven starts, at Menangle on Saturday night.
My mare continues to impress.
"Everything went to plan," Stockton said.
"I'm very happy and that's her. She just does what she has to do."
My Sweet Sabrina was able to avoid early trouble after the Junee trained Secret Bling galloped early.
However My Sweet Sabrina was able to work to the front and never let her rivals pass.
"She pulled up great and everything went to plan about from having to miss a little bit of interference at the start," Stockton said.
"I thought it might have been a drama but we got around that."
My Sweet Sabrina is the fastest qualifier heading into the group two final a Menangle on October 29.
She clocked a mile rate of 1:52.7, almost 1.5 seconds faster than the other semi-final winner Ideal In Dreams.
However Stockton is wary of just how well the former Riverina pacer finished off.
"The other one I thought was pretty impressive with the speed it showed," Stockton said.
"It was probably entitled not to win off the slower speed so it's definitely the one to beat.
"They got home in 26.4 and it's come from back so that's a very good run but whether it can do that when we are going quicker I don't know."
